Umude, Hagedorn lift South Dakota past Denver 93-87

DENVER, Colo. (AP) – Stanley Umude scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, and South Dakota defeated Denver 93-87.

Tyler Hagedorn added 20 points, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point distance for the Coyotes, who have won four in a row. The Coyotes made 10 of 12 free throws in the final 1:17 to close out the game after Denver came as close as five twice in the final minute.

Ade Murkey had 28 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers.

