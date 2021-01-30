UMD women earn narrow win over Northern State

Duluth, MN (KELO) — Northern State women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota Duluth Saturday afternoon, in another close contest with the Bulldogs. The game saw six tied scores, as NSU forced more UMD turnovers than they gave up.



HIGHLIGHTS

Northern State shot the 3-pointer efficiently in the first quarter, making 85.7% of their shots from distance

At half time, Northern shot 50.0% from the field, 70.0% beyond the arc, and 100.0% at the foul line

In the final quarter, the Wolves held UMD’s push to a minimum, holding them to shooting 30.8% from the floor

Overall, Northern shot 41.1% from the field, 55.6% beyond the arc, and 88.9% at the free throw line

UMD out-rebounded NSU 29-25 in the contest, and the two teams were even with nine offensive boards apiece

Northern tallied 18 points in the paint, 17 second chance points, six points off turnovers, four fast break points, and seven bench points in the game

KRUEGER’S THOUGHTS

“Our kids players their hearts two nights in a row and unfortunately came up just short. We shot the ball well from 3-point and defended with all we had. Our mission as a team is to get 1% better with every opportunity and we are doing that.”



NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Lexi Wadsworth : 25 points, 60.0 FG%, 50.0 3-pt FG%, 100.0 FT%, 8 rebounds

: 25 points, 60.0 FG%, 50.0 3-pt FG%, 100.0 FT%, 8 rebounds Rianna Fillipi : 13 points, 50.0 3-pt FG%, 5 rebounds

: 13 points, 50.0 3-pt FG%, 5 rebounds Ellie Gess : 12 points, 40.0 FG%, 66.7 3-pt FG%, 5 assists

UP NEXT

Northern State women’s basketball is back in Wachs Arena next weekend. The Wolves are taking on the University of Mary at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday closing out their home schedule.