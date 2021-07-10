Ulrich extends hitting streak to 29 as Canaries fall to Chicago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The Sioux Falls Canaries entered Saturday night’s contest looking for a bounce back win against the Chicago Dogs after falling yesterday by a final of 5-3. The Canaries dug themselves a hole in the first two innings and headed into the third inning already trailing 5-0. It would be a 7-0 ball game until they finally put a run on the board thanks to a Nick Gotta single.

A big part of tonights story line had to do with the Canaries starting right fielder and lead-off hitter, Wyatt Ulrich. He enterted Saturday’s contest with a 28-game hitting streak. In the 3rd inning, Ulrich would step to the plate for the second time. He chopped a ball to second, hustled down the line, and beat out the throw to first; extending the streak to an incredible 29 games.

After trailing by 7 at one point, the Birds would put up a fight coming as close as 2 runs trailing 12-10 in the 8th. But ultimately, the Dogs were too much defeating the Canaries by a final of 13-10.

