U.S. National Team invite the latest accolade for O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman volleyball standout Bergen Reilly isn’t just one of the best players in South Dakota, but the entire country, and later this month, she’ll get to compete for a chance to play for the U.S. Under 18 National Team, adding another accomplishment to her impressive year.

You couldn’t draw up a better year on the volleyball court than the one Bergen Reilly just experienced.

It started with an undefeated state volleyball championship with O’Gorman.

“I think it was all because of the seniors. They made everything perfect for us, and so easy for the underclassmen. It was pretty easy to just play and have fun on that team,” Reilly said.

She then became the first underclassmen to be named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year.

“There’s so many other good players in the state and I’m an underclassmen so I wasn’t really expecting it. I mean, it helped being on O’Gorman and having an undefeated season,” Reilly said.

She was also a part of Kairos Volleyball’s 16U National Title this summer.

“Kairos’ first national championship in that division. It was super cool. Everything was kind of just clicking at the right time. It was amazing,” Reilly said.

Now she’ll be 1 of 24 players across the country competing for a spot on the U.S. Under 18 National Team.

“I’m super excited. I had a talk with the coach yesterday. I zoomed with him and I think it will be a great experience. All the coaches just seemed super nice and they know what they’re doing,” Reilly said.

She’s also been busy with college recruiting, with the likes of defending national champion Kentucky, and Big Ten powers Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin all interested in her.

“Quite a few of the bigger schools which is just crazy to think about, that I’ve had calls with the best coaches in the world,” Reilly said.

She’s been able to lean on her sister, Raegen, who will play at NDSU this fall, for advice.

“She told me you’ll just know. That’s how I’m kind of going at this. I’m not stressing out about it too much. When I know, I’ll know,” Reilly said.

Her current focus is on the National Team tryouts, but soon after, she’ll turn her attention to her junior season, which she hopes will be much like her sophomore campaign.

“We had five girls from O’Gorman on that national championship team. I do think we have a chance to doing well again this year and obviously we want to win another state championship,” Reilly said.

The U.S. Under 18 National Team Tryouts will be held from July 17 through the 23rd in Colorado Springs. The 24 invitees will then be narrowed to a 12 player roster that will compete in the World Championships in Mexico in late September.