BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- Kelsey Lenox homered three times and drove in nine runs to lead the South Dakota State softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Omaha in Summit League action Saturday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

In posting 8-0 and 9-1 victories in their home opener, the Jackrabbits ran their winning streak to 12 games and remained unbeaten in league play at 10-0. The two squads are scheduled to play another twinbill Sunday afternoon, starting at noon.