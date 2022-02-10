BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Tylee Irwin is playing in her fifth and final season for South Dakota State. During her career in Brookings, she’s become a 1,000 career point scorer, a part of SDSU’s Sweet 16 run in 2019, and when she takes the court tonight, she’ll do something no other Jackrabbit women’s player has ever done.

Come Thursday night no one will have donned the Jackrabbit jersey more than Tylee Irwin.

“I still remember my first game and then thinking back to all the big games we’ve played here at Frost. All the fans and everyone I’ve gotten to know here, it’s just really special to kind of look back on my career,” SDSU Senior Tylee Irwin said.

145 career appearances and counting, breaking the program record she shared with former teammate Macy Miller.

“I haven’t talked to her yet, but I’d probably say, you can’t hold all the records,” Irwin said.

“To think that someone had that kind of impact over our program for that many years, that many games, has been able to stay healthy, have done all the things to make that happen, that’s really remarkable,” Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

When the NCAA granted seniors an extra year of eligibility last year due to the pandemic, Irwin jumped at the opportunity.

“Getting that whole extra year was like just, I tried not to take it for granted because obviously last year, I didn’t really know how my senior year was going to go, if I was going to get another year, so I’m very thankful for that,” Irwin said.

Irwin came to SDSU from Wahpeton, North Dakota five years ago.

“I think she had it in her mind she wanted to try and do something special. She wasn’t going to go somewhere where it was just going to be easy or comfortable. She wanted to be a part of a team that could be highly successful, and I hope she’s found that here as a Jackrabbit,” Johnston said.

And has made the most of her move south.

“Those memories, the NCAA Tournament appearances, being there with my teammates, the fans that I’ve met, there’s so many things that I could go on and on about,” Irwin said. “It’s all just been kind of a crazy ride.”

Irwin has also served a three-time team captain during her career. And of all the games she has played in, Irwin says the win over Syracuse to advance to the Sweet 16 is one that she remembers most, though she’s hoping to add another chapter to that story this March.