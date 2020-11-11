Two sign with SDSU women’s basketball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Aaron Johnston announced the addition of two signees as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Both student-athletes will enroll at SDSU for the 2021-22 academic year as incoming freshmen and will be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season.

“It’s always a great day to be a Jackrabbit and today is a special day as we welcome Haleigh and Paige to the Jackrabbit family,” Johnston expressed. “It’s been a pleasure to get to know both of these young women and their families during the recruiting process, and we are looking forward to having them join our program for the 2021-2022 season. Haleigh and Paige are high achievers on and off the court. They are proven winners, and they know what it means to be a great teammate. Both will be great additions to our campus and our community.”

Paige Meyer | Guard | 5-6 | Albany, Minn. | Albany Area High School

During her freshman season, Paige Meyer was named to the All-Conference and All-Section teams, while also being named Co-Granite Ridge Conference MVP … As a sophomore, Meyer averaged 21.5 points, 9.1 rebound, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game … reached her 1,000 point milestone as a sophomore … selected to the All-Conference, All-Section and Minnesota State Basketball All-Tournament teams during her sophomore season … named Granite Ridge Conference MVP and All-Area Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season … averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game during her junior season … a 2019-20 All-Conference, All-Section and All-State team honoree … honored as the Granite Ridge Conference MVP and All-Area Player of the year as a junior … daughter of Jim and Lisa Meyer … plans to major in business at SDSU in the fall.

Haleigh Timmer | Guard | 5-11 | Rapid City, S.D. | St. Thomas More High School

Ranked the 34th guard in the nation for the class of 2021 by Prospects Nation, Haleigh Timmer was a member the St. Thomas More team that claimed the South Dakota Class A State Championship title in 2017 and 2018 … helped her AAU team, North Tartan, to winning the National Championship in 2018 and 2020 and finish second in the Nike EYLB Championship in 2019 … averaged 7.8 points per game as a freshman … as a sophomore Timmer averaged 21.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while being selected to the Class A State Basketball All-Tournament Team, Class A All-State Team, All-Conference First Team and Argus Leader Second Five … averaged 22.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals during her junior season … named to the Argus Leader First Five, All-Conference First Team and Class A All-State First Team during the 2019-20 season … reached her 1,000 point milestone as a junior … has received numerous state titles as a member of the cross country and track and field teams … daughter of Chad and Kirsten Timmer who are both alumni of South Dakota State … plans to major in mathematics at SDSU in the fall.