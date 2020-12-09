Two-goal third period gives Herd 4-2 win

DES MOINES, Iowa (STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 following a two-goal third period at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday night. Luke Weilandt, Garrett Pinoniemi, JP Turner and Michael Citara scored for the Herd, while Noah Grannan made the start in net, stopping 26 of 28 shots on net.

Matt Choupani opened the scoring for the Des Moines Buccaneers with his fifth goal of the season at the 5:45 mark of the first period. The Herd responded with a goal of their own roughly three minutes later with a goal from Luke Weilandt. His first goal of the season. Forward Dan Russell put a shot off the pads of goaltender Remington Keopple that was rebounded by Weilandt into the back of the net. The Stampede scored again 15:51 into period in a similar fashion as defenseman Brandon Chabrier danced in alone and put a shot off Keopple to be rebounded by Garrett Pinoniemi for a goal.

Lucas Mercuri tallied a goal for Des Moines :59 seonds into the second period to tie the game back up for the home team. Scout Truman and Josh Luedtke assisted on the lone goal of the second period.

The Herd was able to take and seal the lead in the third period with a pair of goals from JP Turner and Michael Citara. Turner scored 2:32 into the period off a drop-off pass from Russell in the slot, while Citara tallied a goal 11:45 into the period after collecting his own rebound behind the net and putting it underneath the left leg pad of Keopple.

The Stampede is now 4-5-0 on the season and in third place in the Western Conference standings.