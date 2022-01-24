Two future Jackrabbits In Joe Sayler & Kalen Garry go head-to-head in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The 2022 Hanson Boys Basketball Classic saw several talented players and teams take the court through out the entire day this past Saturday. But they would save the best matchup for last featuring two of the states brightest stars.

‘We’re always ready for the big games, we love the fun atmosphere with a bunch of people here it pumps us up,” De Smet senior guard Kalen Garry said.

No. 1 De Smet would take on No. 2 White River during the Hanson Boys Basketball Classic. But the matchup would also feature two of the states best players in the Bulldogs Kalen Garry and the Tigers Joe Sayler.

“It’s always fun to compete against the best in the state, he’s a heck of a player, he can do it all. We tried to limit him a little bit but he kind of went off on us,” Garry said of Sayler.

“He’s just a great offensive scorer, he’s so long, jumps so high. A lot of times I say when he goes down the lane if he misses, he’s the first one to get his own rebound, similar to Kalen and so you just have to account for him all the time,” De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said.

The two stars have been friends for quite some time now, and with Kalen’s recent commitment to SDSU, the two will one day soon become teammates in Brookings.

“It’s pretty special having two Class “B” players going to the same college, division I, and it was pretty fun. We aren’t friends on the court, obviously, but off the court we can be friends and I can’t wait to play with him up at SDSU,” White River junior guard Joe Sayler said.

“It’s probably a little bit hard for them to go head-to-head and they’re pretty good friends but they battle, they war, they push, they shove it’s a game and at the end of the game I’m sure sometimes they’re upset with each other but I’m betting by the bus drive home that they’re talking and they’re good to go after that,” Gruenhagen said.

Garry, who finished with 24 points will be enrolling at SDSU this coming year, while Sayler, who finished with a game high 30, still has one year left of high school. De Smet would defeat White River 63-49.