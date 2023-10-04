SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Livestream football returns to KELOLAND.com with a pair of games over the next two days.

First, #2 O’Gorman travels across town to play Washington at Howard Wood Field. The game has a special kick-off time as it is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Then on Friday, it’s a top five showdown when #5 Brandon Valley welcomes top-ranked and undefeated Lincoln to town. That kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

You can livestream both games on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks.