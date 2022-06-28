SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) – The American Association All-Star Game returns this season for the first time since 2019 and two players will be representing the Sioux Falls Canaries, with the possibility of a third to be announced later this week.

Ozzie Martinez was voted the West Division’s starting shortstop by a panel of coaches, team executives and media members last week. The former big leaguer is hitting .331 with six doubles, four homeruns and 21 runs batted in through 30 games. The Carolina, Puerto Rico, native has also been one of the league’s most sound defensive players, committing just four errors and touting a .967 fielding percentage. Martinez appeared in 34 career games at the Major League level, all with the Marlins between 2010 and 2011, and holds career .258 batting average with five extra base hits and three runs knocked in.

Wyatt Ulrich was announced as a West Davison reserve player on Monday. The reigning American Association Rookie of the Year is hitting .353 with twelve doubles, three triples and two homeruns through 40 games. He has also driven in 20 runs out of the Canaries’ leadoff spot and stolen four bases. The Indus, Minnesota, native currently leads the league with 61 hits and his .353 batting average ranks eighth among qualified players.

Sioux Falls slugger Jabari Henry is also a candidate on the West Division’s Last Man In ballot, in which fans can vote for which player earns the final spot on each team’s roster. Henry is batting .248 and currently sits second place league-wide in both homeruns (15) and runs batted in (42). Fans can vote for each division’s Last Man In until Wednesday, June 29th, at noon central time via the link below.

Last Man In voting: https://aabaseball.com/american-association-last-man-in-voting/?fbclid=IwAR2EqQSQjq83NtsBCLuMy1zU4atxBM5s9K_3yMDiA7EFmy9H9MkQl54X8Ak&fs=e&s=cl