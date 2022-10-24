SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs have arrived in South Dakota.

The quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, October 27 across all seven classes.

That includes 11AAA, where two of the quarterfinal contests will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

#8 WASHINGTON VS. #1 JEFFERSON – 4:30 P.M.

The first contest features the top seed in the class, Jefferson. The Cavaliers ran the table in 2022 with an undefeated 9-0 record.

They’ll meet cross town rival, Washington, who claimed the eighth seed in the playoffs. They finished 3-6.

The two teams first met back on September 2 when the Cavs cruised by Washington, 49-0.

That will be the first quarterfinal game to be played in South Dakota. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

#5 BRANDON VALLEY VS. #4 LINCOLN – 7:30 P.M.

The second contest to livestream on KELOLAND.com is a rematch of a game from just a few weeks ago.

#4 Lincoln will host #5 Brandon Valley.

The two teams first met on October 7 at Howard Wood Field. Lincoln would score late to earn the narrow 34-30 win.

Now, less than three weeks later, the two teams will meet again, with the winner advancing to the 11AAA semifinals.

The second game is set for 7:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH

Both games will be played at Howard Wood Field and you can livestream those matchups on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.