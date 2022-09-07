NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s scheduled game Tuesday against Minnesota was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 2:05 p.m.

The first game will see Louie Varland make his first start for the Twins. He’ll square off against Domingo German.

Joe Ryan will start game two on Wednesday, against New York’s Gerrit Cole.

New York first baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hang onto first place in the AL East.