ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – The Los Angeles Angels have acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo.

Urshela batted .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs while playing a career-high 144 games in his only season with the Twins. Urshela has one season left before free agency.

Urshela had his most impressive big league season with the Yankees in 2019, batting .314 with 21 homers. The Colombian has mostly played third base in the majors.