Twins suffer 18th consecutive playoff loss

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory.

The Twins took their all-time record 18th straight postseason loss.

Nine months after their sign-stealing system was revealed, the Astros advanced to the division series round beginning next week in Los Angeles.

The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost. Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in postseason play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.

