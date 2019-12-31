 

Twins sign pitchers Homer Bailey, Rich Hill to 1-year deals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Homer Bailey and Rich Hill are joining the Minnesota Twins for the 2020 season. The Twins signed both to one-year contracts.

The 33-year-old Bailey made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July. The 39-year-old Hill started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

He was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams. 

