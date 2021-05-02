Twins score 7 in 3rd to back Berríos in 13-4 win over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4.

José Berríos took advantage of Minnesota’s tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs and struck out nine in six innings. The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch. Royals starter Brad Keller was undone by the long ball and his own defense.

Keller gave up all seven runs in the third, but only two were earned after a pair of errors by third baseman Hunter Dozier.