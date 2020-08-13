Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

Minnesota Twins’ Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Jake Cave celebrate after a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Twins won 12-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2.

Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-0) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the win. The Twins led 12-0 before Milwaukee pushed across its two runs in the sixth inning on a single by Luis Urías.

The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers. Milwaukee dropped to 2-6 at home.

