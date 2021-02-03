Twins reach 1-year, $13M deal with DH Nelson Cruz

Minnesota Twins’ NelsonCruz hits a solo home run off New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam. Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule.

He has led the team in homers and OPS in each of his two years with the Twins.