MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — The Minnesota Twins claimed their fourth straight victory, following a walk-off win over the Mariners, 4-3.

The Twins entered the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead.

However, a pinch hit, two run homerun for Kolten Wong would put the Mariners in front, 3-2.

Minnesota rallied in the ninth, thanks to an RBI double from Max Kepler. The Twins would put two aboard, but couldn’t score, forcing extra innings.

Jorge Lopez threw a scoreless tenth inning, thanks to a pair of groundouts and a fly out.

The tenth inning saw a sacrifice bunt from Christian Vasquez, followed by a bunt single for Ryan Jeffers.

That set up Carlos Correa who delivered his second walk-off swing of the season, this time via a single to right field.

Minnesota is now 54-48, six games above .500 for just the second time this season.

The Twins now own a four games lead in the AL Central.