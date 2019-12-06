Twins, Pineda agree to 2-year, $20M deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Michael Pineda have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been finalized. Pineda returns to the Twins with the majority of a 60-game suspension remaining to serve. He received the punishment from Major League Baseball after testing positive for a banned diuretic.

Pineda went 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 starts for the American League Central champion Twins, his first season with the team.