MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Max Kepler went 3 for 4 with a slump-busting RBI to give Minnesota’s lagging lineup a lift, and the Twins started a vital homestand with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kepler snapped an 0-for-29 skid with his one-out single in the second inning against Royals starter Kris Bubic.

The Twins were 0 for 18 with runners in scoring position over their previous two games.

Joe Ryan pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win as the Twins moved within two games of AL Central leader Cleveland. The Guardians split a doubleheader with Detroit.

Minnesota will play host to the Royals again on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.