MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3.

Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high.

There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.

Moran worked a perfect eighth. He struck out Drew Waters to begin the ninth before walking pinch-hitter Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez.

The Royals hadn’t come close to a hit until Witt lined a 1-2 fastball for a clean drive to left for an RBI double, setting off more boos from the fans.

Kansas City scored three in the ninth, before Moran struck out Nick Pratto to end the contest.

The Twins had 11 hits in the win, including three from Luis Arraez and Gio Urshela.

Minnesota and Kansas City will meet in game two of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

The Twins remain five games back of the Guardians.