Twins lay plans to host fans at Target Field despite virus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minnesota Twins run drills on Target Field at a baseball camp iMonday, July 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – While the Minnesota Twins are working out in Florida, the club back in Minneapolis is laying plans to bring twins back to Target Field this season.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the team is hoping to persuade state officials that they can safely host about 10,000 fans, or about 25% of the park’s capacity, for each game. The team hopes that number can increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Crowd size is up to Gov. Tim Walz, who has talked eagerly about wanting to attend Twins games this season. But spokesman Teddy Tschann told the Star Tribune that Walz isn’t ready to commit to a number of fans for the home opener April 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 