Twins' Joe Mauer Retiring After 15 Seasons

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 08:22 PM CST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer is retiring after 15 seasons.

The Twins released a retirement statement Friday from Mauer that will run Sunday in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Mauer, who missed significant time this season with a concussion, says in the ad that his decision "came down to my health and my family."

"Thank you, Minnesota Twins, and thank you, fans, for making my career as special and memorable as it was," Mauer writes. "Because of you I can leave the game I love with a full and grateful heart."

Mauer is 35 and his eight-year, $184 million contract expired after last season.

In his 15 major league seasons, Mauer appeared in six All-Star games, won three Gold Gloves, three batting titles and racked up 2,123 hits, all with his hometown Twins.
 

