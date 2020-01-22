Twins, Donaldson finalize $92M deal, boost potent lineup

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Josh Donaldson have finalized their four-year, $92 million contract.

That’s the richest in team history for a free agent. Donaldson agreed last week to the deal that includes a club option for a fifth season.

The previous high-dollar mark for Minnesota on the open market was a $55 million contract for starting pitcher Ervin Santana that began in 2015. Donaldson was the 2015 AL MVP award winner with Toronto.

The 34-year-old hit 37 home runs for Atlanta in 2019. He joins a lineup that set the major league record with 307 homers last season.