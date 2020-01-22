 

Avera

Twins, Donaldson finalize $92M deal, boost potent lineup

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-Minnesota-Twins-Logo-white_1529375693376.jpg

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Josh Donaldson have finalized their four-year, $92 million contract.

That’s the richest in team history for a free agent. Donaldson agreed last week to the deal that includes a club option for a fifth season.

The previous high-dollar mark for Minnesota on the open market was a $55 million contract for starting pitcher Ervin Santana that began in 2015. Donaldson was the 2015 AL MVP award winner with Toronto.

The 34-year-old hit 37 home runs for Atlanta in 2019. He joins a lineup that set the major league record with 307 homers last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests