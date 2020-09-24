Twins assume first in AL Central with 7-6 win against Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jake Cave hit a pair of home runs, Kenta Maeda finished off his regular season with another strong start and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 to take over sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since late August.

Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer for Minnesota, which has won four straight. The Twins moved a half-game ahead of the second-place White Sox.

Maeda allowed three runs and four hits in six innings with nine strikeouts, improving to 6-1.

