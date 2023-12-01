MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — The Minnesota Twins will have a familiar voice doing their play-by-play duties.

The Twins announced on Friday that radio broadcast talent Cory Provus will be the new TV play-by-play voice. Kris Atteberry will take over radio play-by-play.

Provus had been the team’s lead radio play-by-play broadcaster since 2012. Atterberry had been part of the Twins’ radio team since 2007.

“Cory and Kris have been integral parts of the soundtrack of spring, summer and fall across Twins Territory for many years and we are thrilled to continue these relationships as they step into their new roles,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “The bonds they forge across our organization translate into a storytelling ability that is uniquely theirs; I am supremely confident that both will continue the Twins’ legacy of broadcast excellence.”

The Twins will announce additional broadcast details for 2024, including schedule and television broadcast home, along with the club’s full TV, radio and Spanish-language talent lineup, later this offseason.