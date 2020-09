The Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that Bert Blyleven will transition from the broadcast booth into a Special Assistant position within the organization.

The Twins in a press release say Blyleven’s duties will include engaging with fans and partners by making special appearances on behalf of the organization throughout the year.

Wednesday’s Twins vs. Chicago White Sox game will mark Bert’s final game in the booth. Blyleven has been a broadcaster for 25 seasons.