MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins stocked up their sputtering pitching staff before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They acquired All-Star closer Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles, starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds and reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers, giving up a total of eight prospects in three separate deals.

The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season for the Orioles, with a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 of his 20 career saves.

The 27-year-old Mahle is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts with 114 strikeouts over 104 1/3 innings for the Reds.

The Twins took a one-game lead in the AL Central into their game on Tuesday. They have a 5.30 team ERA since the All-Star break.