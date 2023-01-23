MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals for two relief pitching prospects.

Taylor should provide depth and defense to Minnesota’s outfield. He batted .254 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 414 at-bats last season for the Royals.

That was his second year with the club after spending his first seven major league seasons with Washington. Taylor was a Gold Glove winner in his Royals debut in 2021.

He gives the Twins a third outfielder on the roster who has won the award, joining Byron Buxton and newcomer Joey Gallo.