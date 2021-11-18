Twelve teams punch tickets to State Volleyball semifinals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament began on Thursday with 24 teams competing in three classes out in Rapid City.

In Class AA, O’Gorman is the defending state champions, though the Knights entered this year’s tournament as the two-seed as Washington earned the top-spot after going 27-1 during the regular season.

Class AA Quarterfinals

#1 Sioux Falls Washington def. # 8Huron, 25-27, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14

#4 Brandon Valley def. # 5 Pierre, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-11

#2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. #7 Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

#3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. #6 Harrisburg 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

Class AA Semifinal Schedule

#1 Washington vs. #4 Brandon Valley at 6:00 PM MT

#2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Roosevelt at 7:45 PM MT

In Class A, Sioux Falls Christian entered as the top-seed and the four-time defending state champions.

Class AA Quarterfinals

#1 Sioux Falls Christian def. #8 Parkston, 25-6, 25-14, 25-18

#4 Wagner def. #5 Hill City, 25-18, 25-21, 11-25, 26-24

#2 Garretson def. #7 Elkton-Lake Benton, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-5

#3 Dakota Valley def. #6 Hamlin 29-27, 25-21, 25-15

Class A Semifinal Schedule

#1 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #4 Wagner at 6:00 PM MT

#2 Garretson vs. #3 Dakota Valley at 7:45 PM MT

In Class B, there will be a new state champion as Northwestern was bounced in the region playoffs. Platte-Geddes entered as the top seed after going 29-4 during the regular season.

Class B Quarterfinals

#1 Platte-Geddes def. #8 Burke, 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14

#5 Colman-Egan def. #4 Chester, 23-25, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12

#2 Warner def. #7 Aberdeen Christian, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18

#6 Faulkton Area def. #3 Arlington 25-22, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17

Class B Semifinal Schedule

#1 Platte-Geddes vs. #5 Colman-Egan at 6:00 PM MT

#2 Warner vs. #6 Faulkton Area at 7:45 PM MT