Twelve Jackrabbits score as SDSU wins over Presentation

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — All 12 Jackrabbits who played got into the scoring column as South Dakota State (4-1) defeated Presentation (5-6), 99-62, Thursday night in Frost Arena.

The Jacks sank 18 threes and shot 56.5% from the floor, but even more impressively, recorded an assist on 26 of their 35 made field goals in the contest. Baylor Scheierman (6), Noah Freidel (5), David Wingett (5) and Alex Arians (4) all tallied at least four assists in the win.

Freidel and Douglas Wilson each finished with 14 points to lead a group of five Jackrabbits in double figures. Matt Dentlinger (12), Arians (11) and Zeke Mayo (10) rounded out the group.

Matt Mims earned his nine points on a 3-for-4 shooting performance from deep while Scheierman added nine points and seven rebounds to his six-assist night. Jaylon Gentry scored his first points as a Jackrabbit on a step-back jumper that eventually found its target after a friendly roll.

In total, eight Jackrabbits connected on a three-pointer as part of 51.4% shooting performance from beyond the arc.

South Dakota State jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead to prompt a Presentation timeout less than four minutes into the game. The Jackrabbits led by as many as 28 in the opening period en route to logging their third half of the season with at least 50 points.

After going into the break with a 57-37 lead, it took South Dakota State less than five minutes to push its advantage to 30 at 69-39. Charlie Easley gave the Jacks their biggest lead of the night with a layup to make it 83-41 with 11:37 to play.

Aaron Fiegen closed out the scoring with a layup to push South Dakota State to its season-high point total of 99.

Presentation shot 42% from the floor in the loss and was led in scoring by Ian Kelly and Denzel McDuffey who each finished with 11 points.