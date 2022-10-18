SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14

Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18

Baltic def. Howard, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19

Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 25-17, 25-8

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23

Dell Rapids def. Madison, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18, 25-22

Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-13, 25-6

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Faith def. Timber Lake, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23

Flandreau def. Parker, 25-8, 25-10, 25-21

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11

Garretson def. West Central, 18-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-2

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20

Jones County def. Colome, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21

Lakota Tech def. Edgemont, 12-25, 25-8, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7

Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 26-24, 25-14, 25-14

Lyman def. Highmore-Harrold, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19

Milbank def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Gregory, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-12

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Pierre def. Huron, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 15-9

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Canistota, 3-0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-21, 25-14, 25-17

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-15

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

Wagner def. Winner, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15

Wessington Springs def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-15

White River def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Kadoka Triangular

Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-13, 27-25, 26-24

Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-14, 25-20, 25-9

Stanley County def. New Underwood, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13