SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18
Baltic def. Howard, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17
Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19
Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 25-17, 25-8
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
Dell Rapids def. Madison, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18, 25-22
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-13, 25-6
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15
Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Faith def. Timber Lake, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23
Flandreau def. Parker, 25-8, 25-10, 25-21
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11
Garretson def. West Central, 18-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-2
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Christian, 15-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
Jones County def. Colome, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Lakota Tech def. Edgemont, 12-25, 25-8, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7
Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 26-24, 25-14, 25-14
Lyman def. Highmore-Harrold, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
Milbank def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Gregory, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-12
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Pierre def. Huron, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 15-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Canistota, 3-0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-21, 25-14, 25-17
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-15
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Wagner def. Winner, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15
Wessington Springs def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-15
White River def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-13, 27-25, 26-24
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-14, 25-20, 25-9
Stanley County def. New Underwood, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13