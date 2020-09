SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Week five featured some excellent football games and with that, came some great plays and performances. Here is a look at the top five plays of week five, but we start first with three honorable mentions.

The first honorable mention goes to Nebraska Cornhusker commit, Randolph Kpai. The Warriors are leading by 14 when Kpai reads the pass and intercepts the ball and then takes it 30 yards for the pick six. Kpai helped seal a win as the Warriors would earn a 35-14 win over Rapid City Stevens.