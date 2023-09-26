SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
MLB
Twins 11, A’s 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln 9, Washington 0
Rapid City Stevens 9, Rapid City Central 0
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Belle Fourche 9, Hot Springs 0
Freeman Academy 1, West Central 0
Huron 3, Pierre 0
Jefferson 5, Harrisburg 1
O’Gorman 3, Tea Area 1
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Aberdeen Central 1, Mitchell 0
Harrisburg 1, Jefferson 0
O’Gorman 1, West Central 0
Pierre 11, Huron 0
Roosevelt 2, Yankton 0
Spearfish 5, St. Thomas More 1
Washington 4, Brookings 3
SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16
Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10
Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16
Canistota def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13
Canton def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20
Centerville def. Marty Indian, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11
Chester def. Deubrook, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12
Clark/Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-5
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17
Crow Creek Tribal School def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Dell Rapids def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-21, 25-11, 26-24
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 24-26, 15-12
Estelline/Hendricks def. Flandreau Indian, 25-5, 25-8, 25-1
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Faulkton def. Langford, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
Groton Area def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Hamlin def. Castlewood, 10-25, 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 0-25, 25-0, 26-24, 25-22
Hot Springs def. Sturgis Brown, 24-26, 26-24, 26-24, 25-23
James Valley Christian def. Kimball/White Lake, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-22
Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15
Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Lemmon High School def. Bison, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Madison def. Parker, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14
Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-7, 25-4, 25-9
Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 15-7
Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 26-24, 25-10, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17
Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 27-25, 25-15, 25-16
Spearfish def. St. Thomas More, 27-25, 25-16, 25-12
Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20
Wall def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Watertown def. Brookings, 27-29, 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 20-18
Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23
Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Winner def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18
Oelrichs Triangular=
Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-7, 25-9, 25-9
Edgemont def. Takini, 25-4, 25-4, 25-14