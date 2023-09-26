SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:

MLB
Twins 11, A’s 3

GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln 9, Washington 0
Rapid City Stevens 9, Rapid City Central 0

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Belle Fourche 9, Hot Springs 0
Freeman Academy 1, West Central 0
Huron 3, Pierre 0
Jefferson 5, Harrisburg 1
O’Gorman 3, Tea Area 1

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Aberdeen Central 1, Mitchell 0
Harrisburg 1, Jefferson 0
O’Gorman 1, West Central 0
Pierre 11, Huron 0
Roosevelt 2, Yankton 0
Spearfish 5, St. Thomas More 1
Washington 4, Brookings 3

SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Christian def. Wilmot, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Baltic def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10

Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-16, 27-25, 25-23

Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16

Canistota def. Tri-Valley, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13

Canton def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20

Centerville def. Marty Indian, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11

Chester def. Deubrook, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12

Clark/Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 19-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-5

Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17

Crow Creek Tribal School def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Dell Rapids def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-21, 25-11, 26-24

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 24-26, 15-12

Estelline/Hendricks def. Flandreau Indian, 25-5, 25-8, 25-1

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Faulkton def. Langford, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

Groton Area def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

Hamlin def. Castlewood, 10-25, 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 0-25, 25-0, 26-24, 25-22

Hot Springs def. Sturgis Brown, 24-26, 26-24, 26-24, 25-23

James Valley Christian def. Kimball/White Lake, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-22

Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-9, 25-15

Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Lemmon High School def. Bison, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Madison def. Parker, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Menno def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-7, 25-4, 25-9

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10

Platte-Geddes def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 22-25, 15-7

Red Cloud def. Lead-Deadwood, 26-24, 25-10, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 25-10, 25-14, 25-17

Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 27-25, 25-15, 25-16

Spearfish def. St. Thomas More, 27-25, 25-16, 25-12

Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-14

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20

Wall def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19

Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Watertown def. Brookings, 27-29, 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 20-18

Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23

Wessington Springs def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Winner def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18

Oelrichs Triangular=

Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-7, 25-9, 25-9

Edgemont def. Takini, 25-4, 25-4, 25-14