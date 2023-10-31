SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday night here:

MLB – WORLD SERIES
Rangers 11, Diamondbacks 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12
O’Gorman def. Huron, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19,15-8
Roosevelt def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Spearfish def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Yankton def. Brookings, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21

SDHSAA Playoffs

Class A

Region 1 Quarterfinala

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-5, 25-12, 25-7

Groton Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-13, 25-9

Milbank def. Webster, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14

Sisseton def. Redfield, 25-17, 30-32, 25-21, 25-16

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 28-26, 25-18, 25-21

Estelline-Hendricks def. Sioux Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23

Flandreau def. Florence-Henry, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 15-5

Hamlin def. Clark-Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24

Region 3 Quarterfinals

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

Dell Rapids def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-13, 25-13, 25-6

Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-11, 25-20

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6

Region 4 Quarterfinals

Canton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20

Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-18, 25-7, 25-7

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22

Region 5 Quarterfinals

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23

Parkston def. Kimball/White Lake, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-10

Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17

Wagner def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 25-13, 25-8, 25-20

Region 6 Quarterfinals

Miller def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-3, 25-10

Mobridge-Pollock def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

North Central def. Dupree, 25-20, 15-25,19-25, 25-19, 15-13

Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15

Class B

Region 1 Quarterfinals

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Langford, 25-12, 25-12, 25-22

Leola/Frederick Area def. Aberdeen Christian 25-15, 29-31, 25-15, 24-26, 19-17

Northwestern def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Warner def. Wilmot, 25-5, 25-11, 25-9

Region 2 Quarterfinals

Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14

Iroquois-Lake Preston def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-8, 25-20

Region 3 Quarterfinals

Chester def. Howard, 25-7, 25-18, 25-4

Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 29-27, 25-9

Ethan def. Canistota, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-12

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Bridgewater-Emery 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 24-26, 18-16

Region 4 Quarterfinala

Alcester-Hudson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Centerville def. Menno, 12-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Gayville-Volin High School def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12

Scotland def. Freeman, 25-23, 8-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8

Region 5 Quarterfinals

Avon def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-21, 25-20, 25-10

Burke def. Colome, 25-2, 25-18, 25-13

Gregory def. Andes Central-Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 26-24

Region 6 Quarterfinals

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-3, 25-9

Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16

Sully Buttes def. Potter County 25-17, 25-20, 26-24

Region 7 Quarterfinals

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15

Philip def. Crazy Horse

Wall def. New Underwood, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15

White River def. Edgemont, 25-17, 26-24, 13-25, 18-25, 16-14

Region 8 Quarterfinals

Faith def. Bison, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12

Harding County def. Wakpala, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9

Lemmon def. McIntosh, 28-26, 25-12, 25-13

Newell def. Timber Lake, 20-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18