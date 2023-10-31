SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday night here:
MLB – WORLD SERIES
Rangers 11, Diamondbacks 7
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-20, 25-14, 25-12
O’Gorman def. Huron, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19,15-8
Roosevelt def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23
Spearfish def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Yankton def. Brookings, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class A
Region 1 Quarterfinala
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-5, 25-12, 25-7
Groton Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-13, 25-9
Milbank def. Webster, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14
Sisseton def. Redfield, 25-17, 30-32, 25-21, 25-16
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 28-26, 25-18, 25-21
Estelline-Hendricks def. Sioux Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23
Flandreau def. Florence-Henry, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 15-5
Hamlin def. Clark-Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24
Region 3 Quarterfinals
Baltic def. Garretson, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
Dell Rapids def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-13, 25-13, 25-6
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-11, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6
Region 4 Quarterfinals
Canton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-11, 25-20
Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-18, 25-7, 25-7
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22
Region 5 Quarterfinals
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23
Parkston def. Kimball/White Lake, 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-10
Platte-Geddes def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17
Wagner def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 25-13, 25-8, 25-20
Region 6 Quarterfinals
Miller def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-3, 25-10
Mobridge-Pollock def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
North Central def. Dupree, 25-20, 15-25,19-25, 25-19, 15-13
Stanley County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15
Class B
Region 1 Quarterfinals
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Langford, 25-12, 25-12, 25-22
Leola/Frederick Area def. Aberdeen Christian 25-15, 29-31, 25-15, 24-26, 19-17
Northwestern def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Warner def. Wilmot, 25-5, 25-11, 25-9
Region 2 Quarterfinals
Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-27, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-9, 25-14, 25-14
Iroquois-Lake Preston def. James Valley Christian, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. DeSmet, 25-8, 25-8, 25-20
Region 3 Quarterfinals
Chester def. Howard, 25-7, 25-18, 25-4
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 29-27, 25-9
Ethan def. Canistota, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-12
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Bridgewater-Emery 19-25, 26-24, 25-22, 24-26, 18-16
Region 4 Quarterfinala
Alcester-Hudson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Centerville def. Menno, 12-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Gayville-Volin High School def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-22, 25-13, 25-12
Scotland def. Freeman, 25-23, 8-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8
Region 5 Quarterfinals
Avon def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-21, 25-20, 25-10
Burke def. Colome, 25-2, 25-18, 25-13
Gregory def. Andes Central-Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 26-24
Region 6 Quarterfinals
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-3, 25-9
Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
Sully Buttes def. Potter County 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Region 7 Quarterfinals
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15
Philip def. Crazy Horse
Wall def. New Underwood, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15
White River def. Edgemont, 25-17, 26-24, 13-25, 18-25, 16-14
Region 8 Quarterfinals
Faith def. Bison, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Harding County def. Wakpala, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9
Lemmon def. McIntosh, 28-26, 25-12, 25-13
Newell def. Timber Lake, 20-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-18