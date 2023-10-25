SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:

MLB
Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2

NHL
Wild 7, Oilers 4

SD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

All Nations Playoffs

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26, Standing Rock, N.D. 8

Winnebago, Neb. 47, Little Wound 0

McLaughlin 56, Crow Creek Tribal School 0

Omaha Nation, Neb. 54, Crazy Horse 8

SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 25-21

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21

Baltic def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Bon Homme def. Avon, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12

Brookings def. Pierre T F Riggs High School, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 26-24

Burke def. Parkston, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24

Canton def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18, 25-13

Castlewood def. Flandreau, 28-26, 25-23, 25-20

Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 25-14, 25-9

Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13

Crow Creek Tribal School def. Todd County, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-16, 29-27

Dell Rapids def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-18, 25-10

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-7, 25-13

Hamlin def. Clark-Willow Lake, 26-24, 25-8, 25-19

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19

Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 14-5

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-22, 9-25, 25-12, 25-17

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op

Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

Kadoka Area def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Lemmon High School def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-4, 25-5, 25-5

Leola-Frederick High School def. Potter County, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13

Madison def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Milbank def. Webster, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-2, 25-13, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11

Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-9, 25-23, 25-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 25-10, 25-9

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11

Sisseton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-25, 15-11

Spearfish def. Rapid City Central, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10

St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs

Stanley County def. Jones County, 15-25, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 15-10

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman Academy-Marion, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12

Wakpala def. Takini, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15

Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15

Wall def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 16-25, 26-28, 25-14, 15-11

Warner def. Langford, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16

Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 25-6, 25-12, 25-17

Wilmot def. Britton-Hecla, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-11

Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-12, 25-13

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sectionals=

Quarterfinal=

Class AAAAA=

Section 1=

Rochester John Marshall 14, Rochester Century 0

Section 2=

Waconia 21, Mankato East 7

Section 3=

Apple Valley 43, Bloomington Kennedy 7

Two Rivers 14, Hastings 0

Section 4=

Cretin-Derham Hall 40, St. Paul Harding 0

St. Paul Central 52, Academy 8

Tartan 26, St. Paul Highland Park 14

Section 5=

St. Louis Park 7, Minneapolis Southwest 3

Section 6=

Park Center 19, Irondale 0

Section 7=

Cambridge-Isanti 42, St. Francis 30

Elk River 53, Duluth East 6

Section 8=

Bemidji 49, St. Cloud Tech 47

Moorhead 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Faribault 22, Austin 14

Section 2=

New Ulm 16, St. Peter 15

Section 3=

Chisago Lakes 42, North St. Paul 8

Simley 28, South St. Paul 6

Section 4=

Fridley 26, Minneapolis Edison 8

St. Anthony 13, Columbia Heights 12

Section 5=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 21, SMB 12

DeLaSalle 41, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Section 6=

Delano 28, Big Lake 8

Providence Academy 28, Zimmerman 7

Section 7=

Grand Rapids 48, Cloquet 22

Hermantown 21, Rock Ridge 0

Section 8=

Princeton 28, Little Falls 22

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Lake City 28, Pine Island 20

Rochester Lourdes 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 12

Stewartville 47, Red Wing 0

Section 2=

Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Watertown-Mayer 7

Rockford 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Section 3=

Fairmont 38, Albert Lea 0

Jordan 31, Belle Plaine 10

Luverne 6, Tri-City United 2

Waseca 43, Worthington 0

Section 4=

Breck 18, Concordia Academy 10

Holy Family Catholic 55, Brooklyn Center 12

St. Croix Lutheran 42, Richfield 20

Section 5=

Foley 42, Pine City 0

Mora 58, St. Cloud Apollo 40

St. Cloud Cathedral 25, Milaca 7

Section 6=

Montevideo 40, Melrose 16

Sauk Centre 52, Minnewaska 18

Section 7=

Pierz 60, Proctor 16

Two Harbors 51, Hibbing 0

Section 8=

East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 7

MACA 15, Fergus Falls 12

Class AA=

Section 2=

Blue Earth Area 38, NRHEG 20

Triton 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6

Section 3=

Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Sibley East 0

Redwood Valley 28, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7

Windom 18, Pipestone 14

Section 4=

Cannon Falls 33, Maple Lake 6

Randolph 41, Rush City 22

Section 5=

Holdingford 40, Paynesville 14

Royalton 20, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7

Section 6=

Wadena-Deer Creek 14, Menahga 12

Section 7=

Aitkin 22, Crosby-Ironton 18

Barnum 56, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 7

Mesabi East 58, International Falls 34

Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Hinckley-Finlayson 19

Section 8=

Barnesville 74, Crookston 6

Frazee 35, Warroad 18

Park Rapids 26, Hawley 15

Pelican Rapids 55, Roseau 6

Class A=

Section 1=

Bethlehem Academy 52, Wabasha-Kellogg 14

Fillmore Central 41, Hayfield 14

Goodhue 42, Blooming Prairie 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Rushford-Peterson 0

Section 2=

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 30, Cleveland 6

United South Central 14, St. James Area 6

Section 3=

Adrian 28, Murray County Central 7

Sleepy Eye 36, Wabasso 0

Springfield 22, Martin County West 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Section 4=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 38, Benson 10

Browerville/Eagle Valley 41, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6

Section 5=

BOLD 48, Yellow Medicine East 14

Canby 32, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Dawson-Boyd 20, MACCRAY 19

Minneota 70, Lakeview 8

Section 6=

Breckenridge 35, Pine River-Backus 14

Lake Park-Audubon 20, Brandon-Evansville 0

New York Mills 35, West Central 20

Parkers Prairie 50, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0

Section 7=

Braham 54, South Ridge 22

Mille Lacs 40, Ely 0

Section 8=

Polk County West 43, Bagley 14

Red Lake County 48, Red Lake 12

Class 9-Man=

Section 1=

Houston 24, Southland 20

Kingsland 46, Lanesboro 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 44, Grand Meadow 20

Spring Grove 32, Mabel-Canton 6

Section 3=

Alden-Conger 35, GHEC 8

Edgerton 54, Madelia 16

Mountain Lake Area 43, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 22

Section 4=

Border West 53, Ortonville 21

Hancock 26, Rothsay 14

Underwood 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Section 5=

Cromwell 44, Bertha-Hewitt 14

Ogilvie 95, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

Verndale 26, Sebeka 22

Section 6=

Blackduck 36, Fosston 20

Clearbrook-Gonvick 48, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Fertile-Beltrami def. Laporte, forfeit

Park Christian 18, NCEUH 14

Section 7=

Cherry 72, North Woods 0

Cook County 58, Kelliher/Northome 14

Littlefork-Big Falls 22, Hill City/Northland 6

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Bigfork, forfeit

Section 8=

Kittson County Central 29, Northern Freeze 18

Stephen-Argyle 22, BGMR 8

Win-E-Mac 46, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6