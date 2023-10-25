SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
MLB
Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 2
NHL
Wild 7, Oilers 4
SD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
All Nations Playoffs
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26, Standing Rock, N.D. 8
Winnebago, Neb. 47, Little Wound 0
McLaughlin 56, Crow Creek Tribal School 0
Omaha Nation, Neb. 54, Crazy Horse 8
SD HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-12, 24-26, 25-21
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Baltic def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Bon Homme def. Avon, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12
Brookings def. Pierre T F Riggs High School, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 26-24
Burke def. Parkston, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24
Canton def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-27, 25-18, 25-13
Castlewood def. Flandreau, 28-26, 25-23, 25-20
Chester def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 25-14, 25-9
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13
Crow Creek Tribal School def. Todd County, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20
Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-16, 29-27
Dell Rapids def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-7, 25-12
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-18, 25-10
Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-7, 25-13
Hamlin def. Clark-Willow Lake, 26-24, 25-8, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 26-24, 22-25, 25-11, 14-5
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-22, 9-25, 25-12, 25-17
Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op
Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
Kadoka Area def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Lemmon High School def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-4, 25-5, 25-5
Leola-Frederick High School def. Potter County, 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13
Madison def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Milbank def. Webster, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-2, 25-13, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-23
Philip def. New Underwood, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11
Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-9, 25-23, 25-10
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 25-10, 25-9
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
Sisseton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-25, 15-11
Spearfish def. Rapid City Central, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10
St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs
Stanley County def. Jones County, 15-25, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 23-25, 15-10
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Freeman Academy-Marion, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
Wakpala def. Takini, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
Wall def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 16-25, 26-28, 25-14, 15-11
Warner def. Langford, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16
Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 25-6, 25-12, 25-17
Wilmot def. Britton-Hecla, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-11
Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-12, 25-13
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Sectionals=
Quarterfinal=
Class AAAAA=
Section 1=
Rochester John Marshall 14, Rochester Century 0
Section 2=
Waconia 21, Mankato East 7
Section 3=
Apple Valley 43, Bloomington Kennedy 7
Two Rivers 14, Hastings 0
Section 4=
Cretin-Derham Hall 40, St. Paul Harding 0
St. Paul Central 52, Academy 8
Tartan 26, St. Paul Highland Park 14
Section 5=
St. Louis Park 7, Minneapolis Southwest 3
Section 6=
Park Center 19, Irondale 0
Section 7=
Cambridge-Isanti 42, St. Francis 30
Elk River 53, Duluth East 6
Section 8=
Bemidji 49, St. Cloud Tech 47
Moorhead 42, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Faribault 22, Austin 14
Section 2=
New Ulm 16, St. Peter 15
Section 3=
Chisago Lakes 42, North St. Paul 8
Simley 28, South St. Paul 6
Section 4=
Fridley 26, Minneapolis Edison 8
St. Anthony 13, Columbia Heights 12
Section 5=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 21, SMB 12
DeLaSalle 41, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Section 6=
Delano 28, Big Lake 8
Providence Academy 28, Zimmerman 7
Section 7=
Grand Rapids 48, Cloquet 22
Hermantown 21, Rock Ridge 0
Section 8=
Princeton 28, Little Falls 22
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Lake City 28, Pine Island 20
Rochester Lourdes 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 12
Stewartville 47, Red Wing 0
Section 2=
Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Watertown-Mayer 7
Rockford 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
Section 3=
Fairmont 38, Albert Lea 0
Jordan 31, Belle Plaine 10
Luverne 6, Tri-City United 2
Waseca 43, Worthington 0
Section 4=
Breck 18, Concordia Academy 10
Holy Family Catholic 55, Brooklyn Center 12
St. Croix Lutheran 42, Richfield 20
Section 5=
Foley 42, Pine City 0
Mora 58, St. Cloud Apollo 40
St. Cloud Cathedral 25, Milaca 7
Section 6=
Montevideo 40, Melrose 16
Sauk Centre 52, Minnewaska 18
Section 7=
Pierz 60, Proctor 16
Two Harbors 51, Hibbing 0
Section 8=
East Grand Forks 28, Thief River Falls 7
MACA 15, Fergus Falls 12
Class AA=
Section 2=
Blue Earth Area 38, NRHEG 20
Triton 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6
Section 3=
Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 16, Sibley East 0
Redwood Valley 28, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7
Windom 18, Pipestone 14
Section 4=
Cannon Falls 33, Maple Lake 6
Randolph 41, Rush City 22
Section 5=
Holdingford 40, Paynesville 14
Royalton 20, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 7
Section 6=
Wadena-Deer Creek 14, Menahga 12
Section 7=
Aitkin 22, Crosby-Ironton 18
Barnum 56, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 7
Mesabi East 58, International Falls 34
Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Hinckley-Finlayson 19
Section 8=
Barnesville 74, Crookston 6
Frazee 35, Warroad 18
Park Rapids 26, Hawley 15
Pelican Rapids 55, Roseau 6
Class A=
Section 1=
Bethlehem Academy 52, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Fillmore Central 41, Hayfield 14
Goodhue 42, Blooming Prairie 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Rushford-Peterson 0
Section 2=
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 30, Cleveland 6
United South Central 14, St. James Area 6
Section 3=
Adrian 28, Murray County Central 7
Sleepy Eye 36, Wabasso 0
Springfield 22, Martin County West 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 44, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Section 4=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 38, Benson 10
Browerville/Eagle Valley 41, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 6
Section 5=
BOLD 48, Yellow Medicine East 14
Canby 32, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Dawson-Boyd 20, MACCRAY 19
Minneota 70, Lakeview 8
Section 6=
Breckenridge 35, Pine River-Backus 14
Lake Park-Audubon 20, Brandon-Evansville 0
New York Mills 35, West Central 20
Parkers Prairie 50, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
Section 7=
Braham 54, South Ridge 22
Mille Lacs 40, Ely 0
Section 8=
Polk County West 43, Bagley 14
Red Lake County 48, Red Lake 12
Class 9-Man=
Section 1=
Houston 24, Southland 20
Kingsland 46, Lanesboro 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 44, Grand Meadow 20
Spring Grove 32, Mabel-Canton 6
Section 3=
Alden-Conger 35, GHEC 8
Edgerton 54, Madelia 16
Mountain Lake Area 43, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 22
Section 4=
Border West 53, Ortonville 21
Hancock 26, Rothsay 14
Underwood 40, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Section 5=
Cromwell 44, Bertha-Hewitt 14
Ogilvie 95, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
Verndale 26, Sebeka 22
Section 6=
Blackduck 36, Fosston 20
Clearbrook-Gonvick 48, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Fertile-Beltrami def. Laporte, forfeit
Park Christian 18, NCEUH 14
Section 7=
Cherry 72, North Woods 0
Cook County 58, Kelliher/Northome 14
Littlefork-Big Falls 22, Hill City/Northland 6
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Bigfork, forfeit
Section 8=
Kittson County Central 29, Northern Freeze 18
Stephen-Argyle 22, BGMR 8
Win-E-Mac 46, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6