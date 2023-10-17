SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday evening here:

NHL
Wild 5, Canadiens 2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USD 3, SDSU 2

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Aberdeen Christian def. Ipswich, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

Avon def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-18, 25-11

Baltic def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15

Burke def. Gayville-Volin High School, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15

Canistota def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12

Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-22, 25-17, 25-12

Crow Creek Tribal School def. Crazy Horse, 25-11, 25-12, 25-8

Dell Rapids def. Madison, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21

Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15

Edgemont def. Lakota Tech, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7

Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23

Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 27-25, 25-16, 25-10

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23

Garretson def. West Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Great Plains Lutheran def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-10, 25-10

Groton Area def. Northwestern, 29-27, 21-25, 25-20, 28-26

Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-23, 25-21

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12

James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-21

Jones County def. Colome, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18

Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12

Lennox def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13

Leola-Frederick High School def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 17-25, 25-19, 25-12, 16-25, 15-9

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24

North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 24-26, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11

Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Huron, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 14-25, 15-6

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-6, 25-15

Vermillion def. Beresford, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15

Wagner def. Winner, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

Webster def. Langford, 25-17, 25-13, 28-26

White River def. Lower Brule, 25-13, 25-6, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15