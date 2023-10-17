SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday evening here:
NHL
Wild 5, Canadiens 2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USD 3, SDSU 2
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Aberdeen Christian def. Ipswich, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Avon def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-22, 25-18, 25-11
Baltic def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15
Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
Burke def. Gayville-Volin High School, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15
Canistota def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12
Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
Crow Creek Tribal School def. Crazy Horse, 25-11, 25-12, 25-8
Dell Rapids def. Madison, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
Edgemont def. Lakota Tech, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7
Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 27-25, 25-16, 25-10
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23
Garretson def. West Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Great Plains Lutheran def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-10, 25-10
Groton Area def. Northwestern, 29-27, 21-25, 25-20, 28-26
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-23, 25-21
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12
James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-21
Jones County def. Colome, 25-8, 25-12, 25-18
Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12
Lennox def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
Leola-Frederick High School def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9
Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 17-25, 25-19, 25-12, 16-25, 15-9
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24
North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 24-26, 17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-11
Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Huron, 19-25, 25-18, 25-12, 14-25, 15-6
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-10
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-6, 25-15
Vermillion def. Beresford, 25-9, 25-20, 25-15
Wagner def. Winner, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
Webster def. Langford, 25-17, 25-13, 28-26
White River def. Lower Brule, 25-13, 25-6, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15