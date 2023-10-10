SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
MLB
Astros 9, Twins 1
SD BOYS SOCCER
Lincoln 1, Jefferson 0
O’Gorman 4, Rapid City Stevens 0
SD GIRLS SOCCER
Harrisburg 4, Lincoln 0
Mitchell 3, Aberdeen Central 2 – F/PK’s
SD VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22
Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
Bon Homme def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Centerville def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-7, 25-21, 25-23
Chester def. West Central, 25-11, 25-6, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
Custer def. Pine Ridge, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16
Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12
Dell Rapids def. Deubrook, 25-6, 25-22, 25-20
Douglas def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
Edgemont def. Newell, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Estelline/Hendricks def. James Valley Christian, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Ethan def. Howard, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
Flandreau def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-8, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11
Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-14, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Gregory def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11
Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
Hanson def. Menno, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 7-25, 15-7
Harrisburg def. Pierre T F Riggs High School, 28-26, 25-20, 25-13
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
Kadoka Area def. White River, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Lyman def. Jones County, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16
Madison def. Milbank, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 25-18, 26-24, 28-26
Parkston def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Philip def. Wall, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Platte-Geddes def. Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 25-15, 25-11
Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
Potter County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-6, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-9, 25-17
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Gayville-Volin High School, 25-17, 25-23, 25-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-4, 25-13, 25-14
Sisseton def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Stanley County def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
Valentine, Neb. def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Viborg-Hurley def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23
Warner def. Redfield, 25-10, 25-10, 25-15
Watertown def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21
Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-12, 25-6
Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 17-25, 28-26, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-13, 25-12, 25-4