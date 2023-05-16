SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
AA BASEBALL
Canaries 5, Saltdogs 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dell Rapids 3, SF Christian 2
Dell Rapids 10, SF Christian 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Vermillion 2
Freeman/Canistota 9, Wagner 3
Groton Area 12, Hamlin 2
Lennox 4, McCook Central/Montrose 1
Lincoln 13, Jefferson 12
Mitchell 4, O’Gorman 3
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 10, Flandreau 0
Sturgis 19, Douglas 0
Sturgis 12, Douglas 0
Tri-Valley 10, Hanson/Bridgewater/Emery 6
Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern 5, Wolsey-Wessington 2
Washington 10, Roosevelt 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Alcester-Hudson 6, Viborg-Hurley 0
Alcester-Hudson 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
Arlington 28, Milbank 2
Arlington 1, Colman-Egan 0
Beresford 16, Gayville-Volin 12
Castlewood 19, Sisseton 1
Castlewood 24, Sisseton 2
Lincoln 5, Yankton 4
Madison 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Scotland/Menno 8, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Acad. 3
Wagner 22, Avon 2