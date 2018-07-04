Tuesday Scoreboard - July 3rd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Tuesday's scores from across KELOLAND.
MLB
Milwaukee 2 - Minnesota 0
WNBA
Indiana 71 - Minnesota 59
American Association
Sioux Falls 14 - Kansas City 1
Legion Baseball
Renner 8 - Sioux Falls West 0
Sioux Falls West 9 - Renner 1
Sioux Falls East 15 - Harrisburg 5
Sioux Falls East 4 - Harrisburg 2
Rapid City Post 320 8 - Sturgis 0
Rapid City Post 320 3 - Sturgis 0
FIFA World Cup
Round of 16
Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0
*Switzerland eliminated
England 1 - Colombia 1
PKs: England 4 - Colombia 3
*Colombia eliminated
