Tuesday Scoreboard - July 3rd

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 09:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 10:11 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Tuesday's scores from across KELOLAND.

MLB

Milwaukee 2 - Minnesota 0

WNBA

Indiana 71 - Minnesota 59

American Association

Sioux Falls 14 - Kansas City 1

Legion Baseball

Renner 8 - Sioux Falls West 0

Sioux Falls West 9 - Renner 1

Sioux Falls East 15 - Harrisburg 5

Sioux Falls East 4 - Harrisburg 2

Rapid City Post 320 8 - Sturgis 0

Rapid City Post 320 3 - Sturgis 0

FIFA World Cup

Round of 16

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

*Switzerland eliminated

England 1 - Colombia 1

PKs: England 4 - Colombia 3

*Colombia eliminated

