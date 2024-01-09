SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:

NBA
Timberwolves 113, Magic 92

G LEAGUE
Skyforce 114, Hustle 105

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 64, Watertown 62

Belle Fourche 59, Lead-Deadwood 51

Bison 48, Tiospaye Topa 36

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 65, Crow Creek Tribal School 55

DeSmet 56, Howard 46

Estelline-Hendricks 49, Great Plains Lutheran 48

Florence-Henry 78, Northwestern 59

Ipswich 68, Sully Buttes 65

Kimball-White Lake 47, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 45

Lemmon High School 51, Wakpala 50

Miller 72, Redfield 40

Mitchell 44, Huron 41

Pierre T F Riggs High School 60, Winner 55, OT

Waubay/Summit 62, Sisseton 36

Wessington Springs 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Wilmot 43, Britton-Hecla 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Western Christian, Iowa vs. Lennox, ppd. to Jan 13th.

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 41, Watertown 35

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Faulkton 22

Arlington 53, Deuel 25

Belle Fourche 53, Lead-Deadwood 11

Clark-Willow Lake 47, Castlewood 43

Ethan 65, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Estelline-Hendricks 36

Hanson 71, McCook Central-Montrose 57

Howard 54, DeSmet 40

James Valley Christian 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Lemmon High School 76, Wakpala 37

Leola-Frederick High School 43, North Central 40, OT

Milbank 79, Tiospa Zina 21

Miller 56, Redfield 20

Mitchell 44, Huron 41

Philip 74, Crazy Horse 20

Red Cloud 81, Lakota Tech 43

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 58, Kimball-White Lake 27

Tiospaye Topa 63, Bison 61

Upton, Wyo. 58, Edgemont 29

Warner 37, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Winner 52, North Central, Neb. 17

Wolsey-Wessington 40, Aberdeen Christian 34