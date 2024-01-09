SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
NBA
Timberwolves 113, Magic 92
G LEAGUE
Skyforce 114, Hustle 105
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 64, Watertown 62
Belle Fourche 59, Lead-Deadwood 51
Bison 48, Tiospaye Topa 36
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 65, Crow Creek Tribal School 55
DeSmet 56, Howard 46
Estelline-Hendricks 49, Great Plains Lutheran 48
Florence-Henry 78, Northwestern 59
Ipswich 68, Sully Buttes 65
Kimball-White Lake 47, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 45
Lemmon High School 51, Wakpala 50
Miller 72, Redfield 40
Mitchell 44, Huron 41
Pierre T F Riggs High School 60, Winner 55, OT
Waubay/Summit 62, Sisseton 36
Wessington Springs 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Wilmot 43, Britton-Hecla 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Western Christian, Iowa vs. Lennox, ppd. to Jan 13th.
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 41, Watertown 35
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Faulkton 22
Arlington 53, Deuel 25
Belle Fourche 53, Lead-Deadwood 11
Clark-Willow Lake 47, Castlewood 43
Ethan 65, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Estelline-Hendricks 36
Hanson 71, McCook Central-Montrose 57
Howard 54, DeSmet 40
James Valley Christian 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Lemmon High School 76, Wakpala 37
Leola-Frederick High School 43, North Central 40, OT
Milbank 79, Tiospa Zina 21
Miller 56, Redfield 20
Mitchell 44, Huron 41
Philip 74, Crazy Horse 20
Red Cloud 81, Lakota Tech 43
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 58, Kimball-White Lake 27
Tiospaye Topa 63, Bison 61
Upton, Wyo. 58, Edgemont 29
Warner 37, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Winner 52, North Central, Neb. 17
Wolsey-Wessington 40, Aberdeen Christian 34