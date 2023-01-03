SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Creighton 83, Seton Hall 61
Michigan State 74, Nebraska 56
Wisconsin 63, Minnesota 60 – F/OT
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Groton Area 67, Warner 32
Herreid/Selby Area 73, McIntosh 37
Highmore-Harrold 60, Stanley County 39
Hot Springs 65, Chadron, NE 60 – F/OT
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Potter County 36
New Underwood 63, Edgemont 9
Northwestern 40, Ipswich 38
Rapid City Stevens 60, Douglas 49
Redfield 76, Langford 49
St. Thomas More 63, Belle Fourche 26
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Miller 57
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Chadron, Neb. 50, Hot Springs 24
Custer 60, Sturgis Brown 43
Groton Area 48, Warner 23
Lemmon 49, Flasher, N.D. 32
McLaughlin 53, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44
Rapid City Stevens 53, Spearfish 48
Redfield 44, Faulkton 29
Stanley County 53, Highmore-Harrold 45
Sully Buttes 53, Philip 23
Timber Lake 60, Faith 54
Wall 59, Newell 43
Wolsey-Wessington 52, Miller 49