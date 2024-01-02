SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
NHL
Calgary 3, Minnesota 1
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 51, Avon 50
Canistota 57, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 72, Garretson 51
Gayville-Volin High School 59, Scotland 50
Gregory 64, Andes Central/Dak. Christian 27
Groton Area 69, Warner 34
Harrisburg 62, Mitchell 53, OT
Herreid/Selby Area 62, McIntosh 40
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Iroquois-Lake Preston 56 OT
Hot Springs 61, Chadron, Neb. 46
Howard 76, Menno 25
Huron 56, Yankton 50
Ipswich 64, Northwestern 34
Leola/Frederick 69, Wilmot 41
Milbank 80, Britton-Hecla 17
Parker 47, Bon Homme 38
Parkston 58, Hanson 54
Rapid City Stevens 51, Douglas 24
Redfield 33, Langford 18
O’Gorman 71, Brookings 61
St. Thomas More 66, Belle Fourche 44
Sturgis Brown 61, Custer 52
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45, Kimball-White Lake 37
Vermillion 69, Tea Area 49
White River 83, Kadoka Area 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 64, Gregory 30
Avon 54, Alcester-Hudson 49
Bon Homme 71, Parker 27
Britton-Hecla 58, Milbank 23
Chadron, Neb. 61, Hot Springs 14
Custer 51, Sturgis Brown 44
De Smet 61, Clark-Willow Lake 44
Elk Point-Jefferson 69, West Central 54
Flandreau 57, Castlewood 16
Freeman 57, Irene-Wakonda 44
Garretson 46, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
Gayville-Volin High School 59, Scotland 12
Highmore-Harrold 63, Stanley County 23
Howard 64, Menno 27
Iroquois-Lake Preston 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
Kimball/White Lake 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Lennox 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58
McCook Central-Montrose 55, Dell Rapids 41
Miller 54, Wolsey-Wessington 21
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Freeman Academy-Marion 24
Parkston 61, Hanson 41
Pierre 41, Lincoln 25
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 53, Bridgewater-Emery 23
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 60, Brookings 30
Socastee, S.C. 34, Marion 22
St. Thomas More 41, Belle Fourche 39
Sully Buttes 58, Philip 44
Tea Area 51, Vermillion 42
Warner 40, Groton Area 28
Winner 56, Chamberlain 17