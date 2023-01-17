SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NHL
Wild 4, Capitals 2

G-LEAGUE
Skyforce 104, Magic 100

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36

Centerville 26, Freeman 24

Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT

Ethan 70, Menno 27

Howard 58, Hanson 47

Huron 50, Brookings 40

Irene-Wakonda 38, Scotland 30

Lennox 92, Chamberlain 44

Lower Brule 114, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Miller 63, Crow Creek 54

Mitchell 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44

Northwestern 56, Warner 37

Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40

Sully Buttes 69, Timber Lake 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Bon Homme 46

Wessington Springs 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

Winner 63, Lyman 36

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 36

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Corsica/Stickney 47

Arlington 56, Colman-Egan 44

Belle Fourche 49, Hill City 26

Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39

Canistota 35, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

Centerville 56, Freeman 43

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Castlewood 50, OT

Ethan 72, Menno 17

Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 22

Flandreau 61, Deuel 22

Florence/Henry 58, Webster 16

Great Plains Lutheran 49, Waverly-South Shore 12

Hamlin 64, DeSmet 35

Harrisburg 40, Sioux Falls Washington 39

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Howard 58, Hanson 55

Huron 50, Brookings 40

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51, Highmore-Harrold 46

Jones County 51, Colome 17

Lennox 59, Parker 27

Leola/Frederick 36, Ellendale, N.D. 30

Mitchell 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Redfield 36

Pierre 61, Douglas 19

Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 26

Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27

Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Yankton 45

Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65

Vermillion 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 46

Wagner 75, O’Neill, Neb. 27

Wakpala 51, McIntosh 36

Watertown 55, Tea Area 36

Wessington Springs 47, James Valley Christian 37

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 44

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Bedford 48

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 26

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, North 55

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Ankeny 58

Denison-Schleswig 70, Lewis Central 58

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Boyden-Hull 59

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Akron-Westfield 51

Nodaway Valley 50, Southwest Valley 45

Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48

Sioux City, East 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60

Sioux City, West 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 58

South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61

Springville 78, Central City 39

Underwood 60, Riverside, Oakland 53

WACO, Wayland 66, Winfield-Mount Union 48

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53

Waterloo, East 68, Ottumwa 53

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48

Ankeny 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 44

Ankeny Centennial 40, Valley Community, Elgin 34

Atlantic 46, Red Oak 19

Beckman, Dyersville 47, Camanche 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 62

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sheldon 27

Clarinda 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 30

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, North 30

Dike-New Hartford 54, Denver 18

East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, Starmont 20

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Eldon Cardinal 26

Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 27

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O’Brien, Paullina 21

Humboldt 68, Iowa Falls-Alden 53

Johnston 74, Urbandale 29

Knoxville 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 44

Lewis Central 52, Denison-Schleswig 22

Lone Tree 71, Hillcrest Academy 29

Maquoketa 81, Anamosa 36

Marion 81, Independence 41

Mediapolis 64, Holy Trinity 58

Monticello 48, Bellevue 36

New Hampton 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Nashua-Plainfield 26

Nodaway Valley 81, Southwest Valley 37

North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 41

Ottumwa 42, Waterloo, East 23

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, LeMars 36

Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28

Sioux City, West 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28

Solon 56, Mount Vernon 50

Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 15

Union Community, LaPorte City 36, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50

West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 36

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 68, Thief River Falls 65

Albany 107, Pierz 54

Andover 87, Champlin Park 72

Annandale 55, New London-Spicer 45

Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 61

Battle Lake 77, Park Christian 50

Bemidji 78, Hermantown 76

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Bloomington Jefferson 60

Benson 74, Maple Lake 48

Blake 67, Jordan 60

Brandon Valley, S.D. 65, Marshall 36

Breck 75, St. Paul Academy 49

Buffalo 75, Eden Prairie 50

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Sleepy Eye 42

Canby 74, Ortonville 38

Chanhassen 93, Orono 90

Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 60

Concordia Academy 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 57

Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 40

Delano 89, St. Peter 53

Detroit Lakes 79, Pequot Lakes 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Hawley 55

Eagan 69, Duluth East 60

East Ridge 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 61

Edina 63, St. Michael-Albertville 53

Elk River 59, Osseo 56

Ely 56, Bigfork 44

Esko 86, Duluth Denfeld 80

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 100, North Woods 86

Forest Lake 77, Woodbury 68

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 93, Red Lake 91

Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 43

Heritage Christian Academy 76, PACT Charter 72

Higher 1, Venture Academy 0

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Medford 63

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Central Minnesota Christian 41

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 46, Southland 29

Mabel-Canton 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 50

Maple Grove 73, Blaine 46

Maple River 86, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 98, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 77

Montevideo 60, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59

Nashwauk-Keewatin 60, Mesabi East 57

New Life Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 58

Norwood-Young America 85, New Ulm 81

Ogilvie 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 55

Park Center 95, Centennial 26

Perham 74, Breckenridge 39

Princeton 59, St. Francis 54

Randolph 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56

Roseau 88, Lake of the Woods 78

South Ridge 73, Chisholm 58

Springfield 73, Wabasso 58

St. Anthony 63, Mound Westonka 56

St. John’s Prep 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74

St. Paul Central 77, Simley 60

Stillwater 59, Roseville 57

Totino-Grace 108, Rogers 91

United South Central 82, New Richland-H-E-G 63

Waconia 55, New Prague 52

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 89, Climax/Fisher 44

Warroad 101, International Falls 44

Watertown-Mayer 83, Glencoe-Silver Lake 76

Wayzata 89, Hopkins 64

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Heron Lake-Okabena 51

White Bear Lake 65, Irondale 59

Win-E-Mac 80, Mahnomen/Waubun 69

Winona 78, Albert Lea 48

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 58, East Central 38

Alexandria 62, Detroit Lakes 42

Andover 79, Champlin Park 60

Anoka 62, Coon Rapids 45

Becker 75, North Branch 30

Belle Plaine 45, Tri-City United 43

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Bloomington Jefferson 59

Caledonia 53, Onalaska, Wis. 44

Cambridge-Isanti 77, Hermantown 39

Chanhassen 54, Orono 50

Chaska 77, St. Louis Park 42

Chesterton Academy 36, Hmong Academy 22

Cleveland 52, St. Clair 49

Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Mounds View 55

DeLaSalle 71, Columbia Heights 31

Duluth Marshall 71, Ely 62

East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 36

Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 49

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40

Elk River 70, Osseo 44

Fairmont 60, Worthington 45

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64

Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Watertown-Mayer 39

Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Warroad 52

Grand Rapids 75, Bemidji 50

Greenway 47, Duluth Denfeld 32

Hawley 58, Lake Park-Audubon 43

Hayfield 53, Bethlehem Academy 32

Henning 65, Bertha-Hewitt 43

Heritage Christian Academy 68, PACT Charter 46

Hillcrest Lutheran 73, Battle Lake 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 49

Holy Angels 36, Robbinsdale Cooper 32

Hopkins 57, Wayzata 50

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47, Medford 36

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 68, Yellow Medicine East 48

Lanesboro 60, Schaeffer Academy 39

Luverne 80, Jackson County Central 50

MACCRAY 50, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40

Mabel-Canton 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

Maple Grove 57, Blaine 51

Martin County West 72, Mankato Loyola 38

Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 43

Minnetonka 60, Moorhead 35

Minnewaska 53, Barnesville 51

Mounds Park Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 36

Murray County Central 46, Mountain Lake Area 41

Nevis 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 35

New London-Spicer 76, Annandale 37

Norwood-Young America 70, Sibley East 43

Pine River-Backus 90, Laporte 19

Princeton 61, St. Francis 44

Randolph 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40

Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 49

Roseau 54, East Grand Forks 42

Sauk Centre 63, Osakis 29

Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Chisago Lakes 35

South Ridge 87, North Woods 59

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Anthony 50

Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Red Rock Central 28

Spectrum 50, Legacy Christian 39

Spring Lake Park 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

St. Croix Lutheran 82, New Life Academy 24

Totino-Grace 57, Rogers 51

Underwood 72, NCEUH 42

United Christian 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

Upsala 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 49

Waconia 70, New Prague 55

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Maple River 52

White Bear Lake 58, Irondale 37

Zimmerman 57, Milaca 51