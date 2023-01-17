SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NHL
Wild 4, Capitals 2
G-LEAGUE
Skyforce 104, Magic 100
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 65, Marshall, Minn. 36
Centerville 26, Freeman 24
Dell Rapids St. Mary 73, Castlewood 70 – F/2OT
Ethan 70, Menno 27
Howard 58, Hanson 47
Huron 50, Brookings 40
Irene-Wakonda 38, Scotland 30
Lennox 92, Chamberlain 44
Lower Brule 114, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Miller 63, Crow Creek 54
Mitchell 64, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44
Northwestern 56, Warner 37
Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40
Sully Buttes 69, Timber Lake 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Bon Homme 46
Wessington Springs 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Winner 63, Lyman 36
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 36
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Tiospa Zina Tribal 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Corsica/Stickney 47
Arlington 56, Colman-Egan 44
Belle Fourche 49, Hill City 26
Burke 49, Platte-Geddes 39
Canistota 35, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
Centerville 56, Freeman 43
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Castlewood 50, OT
Ethan 72, Menno 17
Faulkton 54, Aberdeen Christian 22
Flandreau 61, Deuel 22
Florence/Henry 58, Webster 16
Great Plains Lutheran 49, Waverly-South Shore 12
Hamlin 64, DeSmet 35
Harrisburg 40, Sioux Falls Washington 39
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Howard 58, Hanson 55
Huron 50, Brookings 40
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51, Highmore-Harrold 46
Jones County 51, Colome 17
Lennox 59, Parker 27
Leola/Frederick 36, Ellendale, N.D. 30
Mitchell 54, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Redfield 36
Pierre 61, Douglas 19
Rapid City Stevens 69, Sturgis Brown 26
Scotland 43, Irene-Wakonda 27
Sioux Falls Jefferson 65, Yankton 45
Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65
Vermillion 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 46
Wagner 75, O’Neill, Neb. 27
Wakpala 51, McIntosh 36
Watertown 55, Tea Area 36
Wessington Springs 47, James Valley Christian 37
Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 44
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Bedford 48
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 26
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, North 55
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Ankeny 58
Denison-Schleswig 70, Lewis Central 58
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Boyden-Hull 59
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Akron-Westfield 51
Nodaway Valley 50, Southwest Valley 45
Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48
Sioux City, East 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60
Sioux City, West 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 58
South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61
Springville 78, Central City 39
Underwood 60, Riverside, Oakland 53
WACO, Wayland 66, Winfield-Mount Union 48
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53
Waterloo, East 68, Ottumwa 53
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 48
Ankeny 61, Dallas Center-Grimes 44
Ankeny Centennial 40, Valley Community, Elgin 34
Atlantic 46, Red Oak 19
Beckman, Dyersville 47, Camanche 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 62
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, Sheldon 27
Clarinda 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 30
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Sioux City, North 30
Dike-New Hartford 54, Denver 18
East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, Starmont 20
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Eldon Cardinal 26
Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 43, Morning Star 27
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, South O’Brien, Paullina 21
Humboldt 68, Iowa Falls-Alden 53
Johnston 74, Urbandale 29
Knoxville 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 44
Lewis Central 52, Denison-Schleswig 22
Lone Tree 71, Hillcrest Academy 29
Maquoketa 81, Anamosa 36
Marion 81, Independence 41
Mediapolis 64, Holy Trinity 58
Monticello 48, Bellevue 36
New Hampton 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Nashua-Plainfield 26
Nodaway Valley 81, Southwest Valley 37
North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 41
Ottumwa 42, Waterloo, East 23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, LeMars 36
Sioux Center 65, Rock Valley 28
Sioux City, West 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 28
Solon 56, Mount Vernon 50
Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 15
Union Community, LaPorte City 36, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28
Waterloo, West 73, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50
West Lyon, Inwood 49, Okoboji, Milford 36
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 68, Thief River Falls 65
Albany 107, Pierz 54
Andover 87, Champlin Park 72
Annandale 55, New London-Spicer 45
Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 61
Battle Lake 77, Park Christian 50
Bemidji 78, Hermantown 76
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Bloomington Jefferson 60
Benson 74, Maple Lake 48
Blake 67, Jordan 60
Brandon Valley, S.D. 65, Marshall 36
Breck 75, St. Paul Academy 49
Buffalo 75, Eden Prairie 50
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 66, Sleepy Eye 42
Canby 74, Ortonville 38
Chanhassen 93, Orono 90
Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 60
Concordia Academy 92, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Mounds View 57
Dassel-Cokato 56, Litchfield 40
Delano 89, St. Peter 53
Detroit Lakes 79, Pequot Lakes 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Hawley 55
Eagan 69, Duluth East 60
East Ridge 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 61
Edina 63, St. Michael-Albertville 53
Elk River 59, Osseo 56
Ely 56, Bigfork 44
Esko 86, Duluth Denfeld 80
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 100, North Woods 86
Forest Lake 77, Woodbury 68
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 93, Red Lake 91
Hayfield 60, Bethlehem Academy 43
Heritage Christian Academy 76, PACT Charter 72
Higher 1, Venture Academy 0
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 71, Medford 63
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Central Minnesota Christian 41
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 46, Southland 29
Mabel-Canton 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 50
Maple Grove 73, Blaine 46
Maple River 86, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 98, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 77
Montevideo 60, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59
Nashwauk-Keewatin 60, Mesabi East 57
New Life Academy 68, St. Croix Lutheran 58
Norwood-Young America 85, New Ulm 81
Ogilvie 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 55
Park Center 95, Centennial 26
Perham 74, Breckenridge 39
Princeton 59, St. Francis 54
Randolph 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56
Roseau 88, Lake of the Woods 78
South Ridge 73, Chisholm 58
Springfield 73, Wabasso 58
St. Anthony 63, Mound Westonka 56
St. John’s Prep 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74
St. Paul Central 77, Simley 60
Stillwater 59, Roseville 57
Totino-Grace 108, Rogers 91
United South Central 82, New Richland-H-E-G 63
Waconia 55, New Prague 52
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 89, Climax/Fisher 44
Warroad 101, International Falls 44
Watertown-Mayer 83, Glencoe-Silver Lake 76
Wayzata 89, Hopkins 64
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Heron Lake-Okabena 51
White Bear Lake 65, Irondale 59
Win-E-Mac 80, Mahnomen/Waubun 69
Winona 78, Albert Lea 48
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 58, East Central 38
Alexandria 62, Detroit Lakes 42
Andover 79, Champlin Park 60
Anoka 62, Coon Rapids 45
Becker 75, North Branch 30
Belle Plaine 45, Tri-City United 43
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Bloomington Jefferson 59
Caledonia 53, Onalaska, Wis. 44
Cambridge-Isanti 77, Hermantown 39
Chanhassen 54, Orono 50
Chaska 77, St. Louis Park 42
Chesterton Academy 36, Hmong Academy 22
Cleveland 52, St. Clair 49
Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Mounds View 55
DeLaSalle 71, Columbia Heights 31
Duluth Marshall 71, Ely 62
East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 36
Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 49
Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40
Elk River 70, Osseo 44
Fairmont 60, Worthington 45
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64
Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Watertown-Mayer 39
Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Warroad 52
Grand Rapids 75, Bemidji 50
Greenway 47, Duluth Denfeld 32
Hawley 58, Lake Park-Audubon 43
Hayfield 53, Bethlehem Academy 32
Henning 65, Bertha-Hewitt 43
Heritage Christian Academy 68, PACT Charter 46
Hillcrest Lutheran 73, Battle Lake 38
Hills-Beaver Creek 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 49
Holy Angels 36, Robbinsdale Cooper 32
Hopkins 57, Wayzata 50
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47, Medford 36
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 68, Yellow Medicine East 48
Lanesboro 60, Schaeffer Academy 39
Luverne 80, Jackson County Central 50
MACCRAY 50, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40
Mabel-Canton 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Maple Grove 57, Blaine 51
Martin County West 72, Mankato Loyola 38
Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 43
Minnetonka 60, Moorhead 35
Minnewaska 53, Barnesville 51
Mounds Park Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 36
Murray County Central 46, Mountain Lake Area 41
Nevis 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 35
New London-Spicer 76, Annandale 37
Norwood-Young America 70, Sibley East 43
Pine River-Backus 90, Laporte 19
Princeton 61, St. Francis 44
Randolph 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40
Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 49
Roseau 54, East Grand Forks 42
Sauk Centre 63, Osakis 29
Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Chisago Lakes 35
South Ridge 87, North Woods 59
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Anthony 50
Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Red Rock Central 28
Spectrum 50, Legacy Christian 39
Spring Lake Park 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65
St. Croix Lutheran 82, New Life Academy 24
Totino-Grace 57, Rogers 51
Underwood 72, NCEUH 42
United Christian 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Upsala 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 49
Waconia 70, New Prague 55
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Maple River 52
White Bear Lake 58, Irondale 37
Zimmerman 57, Milaca 51