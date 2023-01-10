SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:
NHL
Rangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20
Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38
Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51
Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50
De Smet 67, Howard 23
Deuel 67, Arlington 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55
Estelline/Hendricks 62, Great Plains Lutheran 56
Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Avon 65
Gregory 58, Wagner 48
Hanson 46, Parkston 44
Harding County 75, Dupree 40
Highmore-Harrold 66, Faulkton 57
James Valley Christian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39
Leola/Frederick 47, North Central Co-Op 42
Madison 52, Vermillion 44
Miller 51, Redfield 46
Mitchell 71, Huron 66
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 84, Wessington Springs 68
Northwestern 65, Florence/Henry 49
Pierre 66, Winner 32
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 63
Sioux Valley 69, Hamlin 65
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31
Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43
Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Watertown 48, Aberdeen Central 30
Waubay/Summit 57, Sisseton 26
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Faulkton 43
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32
Arlington 60, Deuel 42
Avon 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 39
Belle Fourche 77, Lead-Deadwood 10
Bowman County, ND 57, Harding County 50
Canistota 39, Menno 38
Castlewood 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37
Centerville 45, Scotland 28
Colman-Egan 45, Chester Area 37
Corsica/Stickney 54, Mitchell Christian 23
DeSmet 59, Howard 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 53
Ethan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 24
Flandreau 44, Garretson 29
Freeman 61, Parker 34
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 39
Groton Area 53, Aberdeen Christian 26
Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 46
Hanson 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Hill City 51, Philip 18
Huron 49, Mitchell 45
James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19
Kadoka Area 48, Lyman 41
Leola/Frederick 51, North Central Co-Op 39
Milbank 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Miller 42, Redfield 27
Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31
Potter County 63, Stanley County 41
Rapid City Christian 63, Sturgis Brown 33
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Kimball/White Lake 33
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 21
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Brookings 30
Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 54
Vermillion 54, Madison 26
Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20
Wagner 75, Gregory 29
Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 20
Watertown 50, Aberdeen Central 36
West Central 57, Dakota Valley 44
Wilmot 53, Britton-Hecla 48
Winner 45, North Central, Neb. 31
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Becker 70, Monticello 54
Eden Prairie 90, Brainerd 82
Maple Grove 68, Andover 58
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64, BOLD 41
New London-Spicer 75, Litchfield 41
Rochester Century 60, Rochester Mayo 57
St. Anthony 93, Richfield 77
St. Clair 59, Madelia 32
St. Michael-Albertville 72, Waconia 45
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Osakis 55
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52
Cannon Falls 45, Pine Island 31
Eagan 79, Burnsville 41
Grand Meadow 45, Spring Grove 20
Hayfield 49, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Lakeville North 67, Eastview 52
Mankato East 59, Mankato West 46
Mayer Lutheran 67, Blake 35
Perham 63, Breckenridge 55
Spring Lake Park 78, Park Center 48
St. Paul Como Park 77, St. Paul Highland Park 15