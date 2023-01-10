SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Tuesday here:

NHL
Rangers 4, Wild 3 – F/OT

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beresford 60, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Bowman County, N.D. 57, Lemmon 20

Bridgewater-Emery 42, Ethan 38

Castlewood 54, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Corsica/Stickney 62, Mitchell Christian 51

Dakota Valley 55, West Central 50

De Smet 67, Howard 23

Deuel 67, Arlington 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Canistota 55

Estelline/Hendricks 62, Great Plains Lutheran 56

Freeman Academy/Marion 69, Avon 65

Gregory 58, Wagner 48

Hanson 46, Parkston 44

Harding County 75, Dupree 40

Highmore-Harrold 66, Faulkton 57

James Valley Christian 84, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39

Leola/Frederick 47, North Central Co-Op 42

Madison 52, Vermillion 44

Miller 51, Redfield 46

Mitchell 71, Huron 66

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 84, Wessington Springs 68

Northwestern 65, Florence/Henry 49

Pierre 66, Winner 32

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dell Rapids 63

Sioux Valley 69, Hamlin 65

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31

Viborg-Hurley 51, Alcester-Hudson 43

Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Watertown 48, Aberdeen Central 30

Waubay/Summit 57, Sisseton 26

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 71, Faulkton 43

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 32

Arlington 60, Deuel 42

Avon 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 39

Belle Fourche 77, Lead-Deadwood 10

Bowman County, ND 57, Harding County 50

Canistota 39, Menno 38

Castlewood 44, Clark/Willow Lake 37

Centerville 45, Scotland 28

Colman-Egan 45, Chester Area 37

Corsica/Stickney 54, Mitchell Christian 23

DeSmet 59, Howard 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 53

Ethan 60, Bridgewater-Emery 24

Flandreau 44, Garretson 29

Freeman 61, Parker 34

Great Plains Lutheran 41, Estelline/Hendricks 39

Groton Area 53, Aberdeen Christian 26

Hamlin 63, Sioux Valley 46

Hanson 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Hill City 51, Philip 18

Huron 49, Mitchell 45

James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19

Kadoka Area 48, Lyman 41

Leola/Frederick 51, North Central Co-Op 39

Milbank 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Miller 42, Redfield 27

Parkston 50, Chamberlain 31

Potter County 63, Stanley County 41

Rapid City Christian 63, Sturgis Brown 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 60, Kimball/White Lake 33

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Dell Rapids 21

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Brookings 30

Tea Area 63, Tri-Valley 54

Vermillion 54, Madison 26

Viborg-Hurley 45, Alcester-Hudson 20

Wagner 75, Gregory 29

Warner 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 20

Watertown 50, Aberdeen Central 36

West Central 57, Dakota Valley 44

Wilmot 53, Britton-Hecla 48

Winner 45, North Central, Neb. 31

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Becker 70, Monticello 54

Eden Prairie 90, Brainerd 82

Maple Grove 68, Andover 58

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 64, BOLD 41

New London-Spicer 75, Litchfield 41

Rochester Century 60, Rochester Mayo 57

St. Anthony 93, Richfield 77

St. Clair 59, Madelia 32

St. Michael-Albertville 72, Waconia 45

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Osakis 55

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 52

Cannon Falls 45, Pine Island 31

Eagan 79, Burnsville 41

Grand Meadow 45, Spring Grove 20

Hayfield 49, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35

Lakeville North 67, Eastview 52

Mankato East 59, Mankato West 46

Mayer Lutheran 67, Blake 35

Perham 63, Breckenridge 55

Spring Lake Park 78, Park Center 48

St. Paul Como Park 77, St. Paul Highland Park 15