SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — College and high school playoffs highlighted the scoreboard around the area on this Tuesday night. View scores here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 85, St. Cloud State 59
Minot State 86, SMSU 85 – F/3OT
Mayville State 91, Presentation 63
Dordt 93, DWU 66
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SMSU 83, Minnesota Crookston 66
Dordt 80, Doane 64
DWU 69, Northwestern 62
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Centerville 56, Sioux Falls Lutheran 32
Lyman 71, Colome 55
O’Gorman 87, Huron 71
Yankton 47, Washington 46
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Huron 50
Washington 54, Yankton 30
Class A Region 3
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Baltic 26
Tri-Valley 57, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Class A Region 4
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 48
Canton 60, Beresford 43
Class A Region 5
Wagner 61, Kimball-White Lake 22
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn-Central/Woonsocket 17
Class A Region 7
Red Cloud 80, Bennett County 23
Todd County 59, Little Wound 44
Lakota Tech 89, Pine Ridge 30
Winner 73, St. Francis Indian 34
Class B Region 2
Arlington 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
James Valley Christian 45, Deubrook 42
Castlewood 64, De Smet 39
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Iroquois/Lake Preston 26
Class B Region 3
Ethan 66, Mitchell Christian 12
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Class B Region 4
Viborg-Hurley 84, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
Scotland 47, Irene-Wakonda 43
Centerville 66, Menno 32
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36
Class B Region 5
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Burke 37
Corsica-Stickney 42, Avon 30
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Gregory 68, Marty Indian 33
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Substate 1
Semfiinal
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, Newell-Fonda 77
St. Mary’s, Remsen 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 51
Class 1A Substate 2
Semfiinal
Dunkerton 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
Semifinal
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Union 57
Class 1A Substate 3
Semifinal
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Central City 42
Class 1A Substate 4
Semifinal
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56
New London 58, Winfield-Mount Union 52
Class 1A Substate 5
Semifinal
Baxter 82, Montezuma 69
Madrid 67, Mount Ayr 59
Class 1A Substate 6
Semifinal
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, Keota 57
Class 1A Substate 7
Semifinal
AC/GC 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Grand View Christian 94, Lenox 47
Class 1A Substate 8
Semifinal
Bedford 44, East Mills 35
West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52
Class 2A Substate 1
Semifinal
West Lyon, Inwood 66, Emmetsburg 55
Western Christian 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 58
Class 2A Substate 2
Semifinal
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 79, OA-BCIG 57
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 80, South Central Calhoun 59
Class 2A Substate 3
Semifinal
Hudson 79, Union Community, LaPorte City 54
Roland-Story, Story City 61, South Hardin 55
Class 2A Substate 4
Semifinal
Lake Mills 72, Osage 47
MFL-Mar-Mac 54, Beckman, Dyersville 51
Class 2A Substate 5
Semifinal
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 58
Monticello 57, Alburnett 51
Class 2A Substate 6
Semifinal
Pella Christian 68, Wilton 65, OT
West Burlington 49, Albia 32
Class 2A Substate 7
Semifinal
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Van Meter 49
Des Moines Christian 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54
Class 2A Substate 8
Semifinal
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 65, West Sioux 50
Treynor 63, Underwood 53
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 4A Regio 2
Championship
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Humboldt 36
Class 4A Regio 3
Championship
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42, Spencer 22
Class 4A Regio 7
Championship
Clear Creek-Amana 61, North Scott, Eldridge 46
Class 4A Regio 8
Championship
Glenwood 65, Pella 45
Class 4A Region 8
Championship
Decorah 67, Mason City 61
Class 5A Regio 2
Championship
Johnston 79, Sioux City, East 51
Class 5A Regio 3
Championship
Waterloo, West 69, Waukee 68
Class 5A Regio 5
Championship
Davenport, North 65, Ankeny 61
Class 5A Regio 6
Championship
Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar, Marion 32