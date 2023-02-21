SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — College and high school playoffs highlighted the scoreboard around the area on this Tuesday night. View scores here:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USF 85, St. Cloud State 59
Minot State 86, SMSU 85 – F/3OT
Mayville State 91, Presentation 63
Dordt 93, DWU 66

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SMSU 83, Minnesota Crookston 66
Dordt 80, Doane 64
DWU 69, Northwestern 62

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Centerville 56, Sioux Falls Lutheran 32
Lyman 71, Colome 55
O’Gorman 87, Huron 71
Yankton 47, Washington 46

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Huron 50
Washington 54, Yankton 30

Class A Region 3
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Baltic 26
Tri-Valley 57, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Class A Region 4
Vermillion 73, Parker 27
Tea Area 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 36
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 48
Canton 60, Beresford 43

Class A Region 5
Wagner 61, Kimball-White Lake 22
Hanson 62, Platte-Geddes 30
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Sanborn-Central/Woonsocket 17

Class A Region 7
Red Cloud 80, Bennett County 23
Todd County 59, Little Wound 44
Lakota Tech 89, Pine Ridge 30
Winner 73, St. Francis Indian 34

Class B Region 2
Arlington 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
James Valley Christian 45, Deubrook 42
Castlewood 64, De Smet 39
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Iroquois/Lake Preston 26

Class B Region 3
Ethan 66, Mitchell Christian 12
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Class B Region 4
Viborg-Hurley 84, Freeman Academy/Marion 14
Scotland 47, Irene-Wakonda 43
Centerville 66, Menno 32
Freeman 62, Alcester-Hudson 36

Class B Region 5
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65, Burke 37
Corsica-Stickney 42, Avon 30
Wessington Springs 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 25
Gregory 68, Marty Indian 33

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A Substate 1

Semfiinal

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, Newell-Fonda 77

St. Mary’s, Remsen 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 51

Class 1A Substate 2

Semfiinal

Dunkerton 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Semifinal

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Union 57

Class 1A Substate 3

Semifinal

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Central City 42

Class 1A Substate 4

Semifinal

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56

New London 58, Winfield-Mount Union 52

Class 1A Substate 5

Semifinal

Baxter 82, Montezuma 69

Madrid 67, Mount Ayr 59

Class 1A Substate 6

Semifinal

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, Keota 57

Class 1A Substate 7

Semifinal

AC/GC 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Grand View Christian 94, Lenox 47

Class 1A Substate 8

Semifinal

Bedford 44, East Mills 35

West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52

Class 2A Substate 1

Semifinal

West Lyon, Inwood 66, Emmetsburg 55

Western Christian 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

Class 2A Substate 2

Semifinal

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 79, OA-BCIG 57

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 80, South Central Calhoun 59

Class 2A Substate 3

Semifinal

Hudson 79, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Roland-Story, Story City 61, South Hardin 55

Class 2A Substate 4

Semifinal

Lake Mills 72, Osage 47

MFL-Mar-Mac 54, Beckman, Dyersville 51

Class 2A Substate 5

Semifinal

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 58

Monticello 57, Alburnett 51

Class 2A Substate 6

Semifinal

Pella Christian 68, Wilton 65, OT

West Burlington 49, Albia 32

Class 2A Substate 7

Semifinal

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Van Meter 49

Des Moines Christian 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54

Class 2A Substate 8

Semifinal

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 65, West Sioux 50

Treynor 63, Underwood 53

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A Regio 2

Championship

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Humboldt 36

Class 4A Regio 3

Championship

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42, Spencer 22

Class 4A Regio 7

Championship

Clear Creek-Amana 61, North Scott, Eldridge 46

Class 4A Regio 8

Championship

Glenwood 65, Pella 45

Class 4A Region 8

Championship

Decorah 67, Mason City 61

Class 5A Regio 2

Championship

Johnston 79, Sioux City, East 51

Class 5A Regio 3

Championship

Waterloo, West 69, Waukee 68

Class 5A Regio 5

Championship

Davenport, North 65, Ankeny 61

Class 5A Regio 6

Championship

Ankeny Centennial 35, Linn-Mar, Marion 32