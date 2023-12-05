SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from a busy Tuesday night here:
NHL
Minnesota Wild 5, Calgary 2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kent State 82, SDSU 73
Wyoming 80, SD School of Mines 59
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
#21 Washington State 69, SDSU 64
HS GYMNASTICS
Madison 130, West Central 32
SD BOYS WRESTLING
Clark 60, Britton-Hecla 21
Clark 42, Redfield 33
Marion/Freeman 42, Sioux Valley 21
Marion/Freeman 42, Howard 27
Redfield 48, Britton-Hecla 30
Sioux Valley 30, Howard 29
Tri-Valley 66, Sioux Valley 3
Tri-Valley 62, Marion/Freeman 18
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 63, Howard 41
Avon 57, Gregory 37
Bridgewater-Emery 38, Scotland 23
Centerville 65, Canistota 38
Chamberlain 44, Stanley County 25
Florence-Henry 48, Deuel 33
Freeman 66, Platte-Geddes 55
Groton Area 54, James Valley Christian 53, OT
Hamlin 53, Castlewood 39
Kadoka Area 54, Little Wound 29
Kimball/White Lake 51, Jones County 31
Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, McCook Central-Montrose 32
Omaha Central, Neb. 60, Harrisburg 48
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Western Christian, Iowa 46
Sully Buttes 65, Ipswich 30
Timber Lake 66, Tiospaye Topa 38
Tri-Valley 54, Garretson 53
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Colome 14
Waubay/Summit 63, Webster 31
Wessington Springs 46, Wolsey-Wessington 26
West Central 78, Baltic 20
Wilmot 45, Waverly-South Shore 15
Yankton 48, Huron 39