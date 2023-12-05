SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from a busy Tuesday night here:

NHL
Minnesota Wild 5, Calgary 2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kent State 82, SDSU 73
Wyoming 80, SD School of Mines 59

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
#21 Washington State 69, SDSU 64

HS GYMNASTICS
Madison 130, West Central 32

SD BOYS WRESTLING
Clark 60, Britton-Hecla 21
Clark 42, Redfield 33
Marion/Freeman 42, Sioux Valley 21
Marion/Freeman 42, Howard 27
Redfield 48, Britton-Hecla 30
Sioux Valley 30, Howard 29
Tri-Valley 66, Sioux Valley 3
Tri-Valley 62, Marion/Freeman 18

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 63, Howard 41

Avon 57, Gregory 37

Bridgewater-Emery 38, Scotland 23

Centerville 65, Canistota 38

Chamberlain 44, Stanley County 25

Florence-Henry 48, Deuel 33

Freeman 66, Platte-Geddes 55

Groton Area 54, James Valley Christian 53, OT

Hamlin 53, Castlewood 39

Kadoka Area 54, Little Wound 29

Kimball/White Lake 51, Jones County 31

Lennox 56, Dakota Valley 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, McCook Central-Montrose 32

Omaha Central, Neb. 60, Harrisburg 48

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Western Christian, Iowa 46

Sully Buttes 65, Ipswich 30

Timber Lake 66, Tiospaye Topa 38

Tri-Valley 54, Garretson 53

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44, Colome 14

Waubay/Summit 63, Webster 31

Wessington Springs 46, Wolsey-Wessington 26

West Central 78, Baltic 20

Wilmot 45, Waverly-South Shore 15

Yankton 48, Huron 39