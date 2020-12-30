Tuesday Scoreboard – December 29, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lemmon 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 20
Sioux Valley 63, Groton Area 44
Chadron Holiday Tournament
Custer 68, Valentine, Neb. 43
Yankton 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53
Florence/Henry 61, Waubay/Summit 43
Lemmon 45, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37
Milbank 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Ellendale, N.D. 46
Sioux Valley 53, Groton Area 31
Valentine, Neb. 38, Custer 33
DeSmet 60, Iroquois 24
James Valley Christian 57, Lyman 35
Jones County 67, Chester 42
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Lower Brule 46
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 62, Bridgewater-Emery 50