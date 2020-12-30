Tuesday Scoreboard – December 29, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lemmon 49, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 20

Sioux Valley 63, Groton Area 44

Chadron Holiday Tournament

Custer 68, Valentine, Neb. 43

Yankton 65, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53

Florence/Henry 61, Waubay/Summit 43

Lemmon 45, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37

Milbank 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Ellendale, N.D. 46

Sioux Valley 53, Groton Area 31

Valentine, Neb. 38, Custer 33

DeSmet 60, Iroquois 24

James Valley Christian 57, Lyman 35

Jones County 67, Chester 42

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Lower Brule 46

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 62, Bridgewater-Emery 50

